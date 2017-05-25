Show premieres, return of concert series cued up | Best Bets

The Wagsters – a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster (www.wagstermagic.com) – will have a trunkload of tricks and illusions in their debut of “Pure Magic” at 4 p.m. Saturday (with other shows on June 29, July 11 and 18, and Aug. 3) at the Calvin Gilmore Theater – also home of “The Carolina Opry,” “Time Warp” and “Thunder and Light, Starring All That!” – on the north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach. Buy tickets at 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com. Courtesy photo