Show premieres, return of concert series cued up | Best Bets

FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 05.26-05.28
‘Pure Magic,’ ‘The Moonflower’ premieres among theater shows
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Clybourne Park” – concluding its “Actors Playhouse” series – 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 4, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Debut of “Pure Magic,” starring The Wagsters – a married couple, Brandon and Hannah Lynne Wagster (www.wagstermagic.com) – 4 p.m. Saturday (with other shows on June 29, July 11 and 18, and Aug. 3) at Calvin Gilmore Theater – also home of “The Carolina Opry,” “Time Warp” and “Thunder and Light, Starring All That!” – on north tip of U.S. 17 Business in Myrtle Beach. “Pure Magic” tickets $25 ages 17 and older and $10 ages 3-16. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ The Back Porch Rockers, 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday) outside – and benefiting – Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road, Southport, N.C. $20 adults, and $10 students with ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
▪ Premiere of Wicked Gift Productions’ “The Moonflower,” a Gothic thriller by Phil Fox – and with Callie Barfield, Christian Caglione, Gray Click, Christiana Connor, Joan Hodge, Alyson McKellar-Clardy, Shannon Peery, Brian Roessler, and Scott Saba in cast – 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $5. Parental guidance suggested. 843-497-2884.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY | 05.26, 05.27
Wild Water & Wheels, Splashes water parks open for summer
Two more area water parks open for the summer this weekend. Prices vary by site, and each has combination rates available for all-day rides nearby:
▪ Wild Water & Wheels, 910 U.S. Business S., Surfside Beach: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and May 30-June 2, Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Aug. 26-27, and Sept. 2-4; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 4-Aug. 20 (but closed June 3 – and open until 9 p.m. Fridays, June 9-Aug. 11). Rides and miniature golf open later in day and usually closing later as well. Season passes available. 843-238-3787 or www.wild-water.com.
▪ Splashes Oceanfront Water Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, across from Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-June 9 and Aug. 13-Sept. 3; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 10-Aug. 12. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
FRIDAYS, SUNDAYS | Through 09.08, 10.15
Free weekly concerts kick off in Surfside Beach, Ocean Isle Beach
▪ “Concerts on the Coast,” 6:30-8 p.m. Fridays outside Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., with Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot on May 26, Bailout on June 2, North Tower June 9, Carolina Breakers June 16, Blackwater Rhythm & Blues June 23 and Sept. 8, Band of Oz June 30, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard July 7, Continental Divide July 14, Legacy Motown Revue July 21, The Attractions Aug. 4, Holiday Band Aug. 11, Steve Owens & Summertime Aug. 18, Too Much Sylvia Aug. 25, and The Entertainers Sept. 1. Free. Host site: 910-579-1016 or www.museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Ninth annual “Surfside Sunday Serenades,” with acoustic musicians taking turns for about an hour each, 2-5 p.m. Sundays in gazebo at Surfside Beach’s Passive Park, near veterans memorial, at Surfside and Willow drives, by front of Horry County Memorial Library’s Surfside Beach branch. Starting May 28 (2-4 p.m., to accommodate town Memorial Day Cookout, 4-8 p.m. nearby at Surfside and Yaupon drives) with Glenn “Houndog” Hanson, Randall Hill, and Acoustic Johnny. Also, with Lola, Rich Johnson, and one artist to be announced, for June 4; Sudie & Da’blooze, Acoustic Johnny, and John Billigen on June 11; Dr. Joe Moyer, Randall Hill, and Grover Windham on June 18; and Hanson, Amanda Miele, and Zoey Lee on June 25. 843-450-7281.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 05.27-05.28
Boy Scouts meal, Brookgreen, Moose lodge events on south Strand
▪ Boy Scout Troop 891 annual barbecue, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Socastee United Methodist Church, 5575 Dick Pond Road, behind Domino’s. 843-650-3373 or www.socasteeumc.org.
▪ At Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily: “Breakfast with the Butterflies,” 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, for $25 adult or $20 child (which includes garden admission) – 843-235-6016; and fourth annual Memorial Day Weekend 5K Run and 1-Mile Race, 6 p.m. Sunday, for $30 (advance through Saturday, otherwise $28) and $15, respectively, (at www.myrtlebeachfestivalpromotions.com/brookgreen-gardens-5k/). 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ “Lost in the ’50s” Sock Hop, 4-9 p.m. Saturday at Surfside Beach Moose Lodge 2351 – Chapter 1950, 9763 Moose Road, northwest of Murrells Inlet, west of U.S. 17, north of Tournament Boulevard/Inlet Square Drive (843-357-4506 or lodge2351.moosepages.org) – also with free cruise-in, 6-9 p.m. by Hot Rod Promotions (843-503-8245).
MONDAYS-SATURDAYS | 05.26-07.01
‘Spring Art Show’ opens at Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery
The “Spring Art Show,” with works by people from across the country, opens Friday, going through July 1 at Collectors Cafe & Art Gallery, 7740 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach.
The gallery is open noon-midnight Mondays-Saturdays, always with free admission.
Details at 843-449-9370 or www.collectorscafeandgallery.com.
