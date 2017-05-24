Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 25

Join Vietnam vets’ military appreciation dinner/dance
Join the “Military Appreciation Days Dinner/Dance,” with the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 925 Grand Strand – and music by Carolina Midnight, 7:30-10:30 p.m. This also is the welcome party for wounded service personnel being brought to Myrtle Beach by Scents for Soldiers. Details at 843-492-0005, 843-457-7232 or www.vva925.org.
Details: 6 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $30, and free parking (savings of $5).
Join dinner, historical program at Hobcaw
Join the “Baruch Roundtable: Lafayette on Hobcaw Barony’s Shore” – with dinner, and a talk by Eldred “Wink” Prince, a historian, author and Coastal Carolina University professor. Reservations required: 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.
Details: 6-9 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown. $75.
N’Tranze to jam in ‘Music on Main’ series
The city of North Myrtle Beach jams with its “Music on Main” concert series, Thursdays through September, this week with N’Tranze. Details at 843-280-5594, ext. 3, or parks.nmb.us.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at 202 Main St. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Climb with Atlantic Stage to setting for ‘K2’
Atlantic Stage season finale, “K2,” scales the heights in a show geared to adults. Details at 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members.
Country hitmaker Chase Rice at House of Blues
Chase Rice, known for hits such as “Ready Set Roll” and co-writing Florida Georgia Line’s breakthrough, “Cruise,” will perform. Details at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach, and www.chaserice.com.
Details: 8:30 p.m. at House of Blues, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $25-$60, plus ticketing fees.
