Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 24

Exhibits in bloom at gallery, Georgetown library
All free to see:
▪ “Blooms” group exhibit, through June 3 at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W. (N.C. 179), Calabash, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. 910-575-5999 or www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
▪ Through June at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard: watercolors by Johnnie Cowan, founder and first president of the Georgetown County Watercolor Society; and photography exhibits by Sandra Anderson and June J. Jordan each. Open 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Museum plays documentaries at 1 p.m. Wednesdays
See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays: “Carolina Stories: South Carolina A-Z” May 24, and “Carolina Stories: Over Here, the Homefront During World War I” May 31, “Carolina Stories: Miss Springmaid” June 7, and “Carolina Stories: A History of Surfing in South Carolina” June 14. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Escape for Brit Floyd concert in Port City
Take an easy escape to see Brit Floyd’s tribute to Pink Floyd. Details at 910-362-7999 or capefearstage.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center, 703 N. Third St., Wilmington, N.C. $42.50-$78, plus ticketing fees.
Edwards, Avatar Blue jazz up eatery
Take in some jazz and classic blues with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, every Wednesday night. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
