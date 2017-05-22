Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 23

Comedy clubs each book headliners
Choose from clubs’ two comedic slates this week:
▪ Drew Thomas, with Cooter Douglas and Brandon Wright opening, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach: Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and May 30, for $15; and “The Freestyle Funny Comedy Show,” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 8 p.m. Sunday, for $20 or $30. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Art museum host for high school, guild shows
Take in two art shows: Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, through Sunday; and Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), through June 1. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.
Walk through Lowcountry history at museum
Take a walk through Lowcountry history and learn about the â€œSwamp Fox,â€ Gen. Francis Marion. Details at 843-545-7020 or www.georgetowncountymuseum.com.
Details: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, at Georgetown County Museum, 632 Prince St., Georgetown, open for $5 ages 19-59, $4 ages 60 and older, $2 ages 7-18, and free ages 6 and younger.
Adults welcome for free computer classes
Adults interested in learning basic computer/word processing skills, and e-mail/web skills, are invited to free classes. Register at 843-488-6200 or hcae.horrycountyschools.net.
Details: 1-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays – at Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, Conway; and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600 on the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach campus.
