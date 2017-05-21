From ‘Dancing with the Stars’ to leading the parade, Skarlatos enjoys the honor

A recipient of the United States Army Soldier’s Medal and France’s Legion of Honour for his role in helping disarm a gunman on a Paris-bound train, Army National Guard Spc. Alek Skarlatos of Oregon will be grand marshal for the “Military Appreciation Days” Memorial Day weekend parade, 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. He also finished in third place with Lindsay Arnold on the 21st season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” in fall 2015. ABC/Craig Sjodin Courtesy photo