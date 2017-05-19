Holly Rowe stands on the court at Madison Square Garden in New York before a WNBA basketball game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rowe was back on the sidelines for her first WNBA game of the season Thursday night. Dashing for interviews with coaches between quarters or talking to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who attend the game, Rowe was in her element. It was a welcome reprieve for her from her bout with melanoma which has recurred and spread. Earlier in the day, ESPN announced that it had re-signed Rowe to a multiyear contract extension. She was worried she be one of the people ESPN let go last month.
Holly Rowe stands on the court at Madison Square Garden in New York before a WNBA basketball game between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx, Thursday, May 18, 2017. Rowe was back on the sidelines for her first WNBA game of the season Thursday night. Dashing for interviews with coaches between quarters or talking to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who attend the game, Rowe was in her element. It was a welcome reprieve for her from her bout with melanoma which has recurred and spread. Earlier in the day, ESPN announced that it had re-signed Rowe to a multiyear contract extension. She was worried she be one of the people ESPN let go last month. Doug Feinberg AP Photo
May 19, 2017 2:06 AM

Amid cancer recurrence, Holly Rowe gets extension at ESPN

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK

Holly Rowe says her cancer has recurred, just as she's agreed to a multiyear contract extension with ESPN.

Rowe told The Associated Press on Thursday that her cancer has come back and spread, sharing the news hours after ESPN announced it had extended her deal. The longtime sideline reporter was worried she'd be among those laid off by ESPN last month. Instead, she'll remain on the sidelines for college football, basketball, volleyball, softball and WNBA games for the next few years. She'll also keep her health insurance at a pivotal time.

Rowe was first diagnosed with cancer nearly two years ago after discovering a small spot on her chest. It turned out to be a big tumor under her skin.

She covered her first WNBA game of the season Thursday when the New York Liberty hosted the Minnesota Lynx. She'll have a CAT scan Monday and continue her treatment.

