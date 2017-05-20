Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 20

Frankie Ballard, a native of Battle Creek, Mich. – and known for No. 1 country hits “Helluva Life,” “Sunshine & Whiskey” and “Young & Crazy” – will play a free concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along the Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to the Clarion Hotel. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com, and www.frankieballard.com. Courtesy photo