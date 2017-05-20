Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 20

Final day for Blue Crab festival, ‘XCon’
▪ “World Famous Blue Crab Festival,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Little River waterfront. $4 advance or $5 at gate, for ages 13 and older, and free ages 12 and younger. 843-249-6604 or www.bluecrabfestival.org.
▪ “XCon World 10,” 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. At door, $30 ages 13 and older, or $20 advance, with pickup at will-call window; and free ages 12 and younger. www.xconworld.info.
Cruise-in, Corvette club geared to car enthusiasts
▪ Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cheesesteak U, 1315 U.S. 501 Business, Conway, next to Oliver’s Restaurant. Free. 843-503-8245.
▪ Myrtle Beach Corvette Club meeting, 5 p.m. at Simply Southern Smokehouse, 1913 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach. Meal $15. 843-294-0127 or www.myrtlebeachcorvetteclub.com.
Art & crafts guild meets at art museum
The Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild, whose 20th annual Juried Show continues through June 1, will meet, welcoming everyone for a program by photographer Ivo Kerssemakers. Details at www.wacg.org.
Details: 1:30 p.m. at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach (843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org) – open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission (Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition ends Sunday
Orchid group meets, welcoming plants for display
The Myrtle Beach Orchid Society will meet, with everyone asked to bring plants for display. A discussion on orchid culture and auction of plants also are planned. Details at 910-579-7089.
Details: 2:30 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
Theater, youth, dance troupes perform
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages, 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 28; and 8 p.m. May 26-27; and – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage season finale, “K2,” geared to adults, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Rock-n-Ettes dance troupe, and watercolors exhibit by Jim Cook – in “Arts at the Church” series – 3 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ “That’s Entertainment III” year-end revue by “Musical Theatre Apprentices” students ages 11-18, 3 p.m. at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road, Southport, N.C. $10 at door. 910-457-5651, brunswicklittletheatre.com, or email dskillman@ec.rr.com.
Ballard brings country hits to Boathouse
Frankie Ballard, a native of Battle Creek, Mich., and known for No. 1 country hits “Helluva Life,” “Sunshine & Whiskey” and “Young & Crazy,” is next in the “Sunday Funday” summer concert series, which showcases national and regional touring artists. Also: A Thousand Horses May 28, Quiet Riot June 4, Big Something June 11, Trial By Fire tribute to Journey June 18, Badfish tribute to Sublime June 25, and The Clarks July 2. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com, and www.frankieballard.com.
Details: 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. Free.
Theater auditions for ‘Catch Me If You Can’
Theatre of the Republic will have open auditions for “Catch Me If You Can,” for performances later this year,to start the company’s 48th season. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main. St., Conway.
Film series goes to ‘Holy Grail’ with Python
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” from 1975, on May 21 and 24; “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (May 28 and 31); “The Princess Bride” (June 4 and 7); and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (June 11 and 14). Details at 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
Myrtle Waves open weekends to start season
Myrtle Waves Water Park is open for weekends this month: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday and May 27-29, before going daily for summer as of June 3. Details at 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.
Details: On Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. Price options vary; discounts available with advance purchase online.
