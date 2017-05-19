Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 20

Folks dressed as “Deadpool” characters have fun in the limelight at the Palmetto Studios Arts Alliance’s 2016 “XCon World.” The 10th annual “XCon” goes two more days: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission remains free for ages 12 and younger. Save on advance tickets, at www.xconworld.com, for pickup at the will-call window. Courtesy photo