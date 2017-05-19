Folks dressed as “Deadpool” characters have fun in the limelight at the Palmetto Studios Arts Alliance’s 2016 “XCon World.” The 10th annual “XCon” goes two more days: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission remains free for ages 12 and younger. Save on advance tickets, at www.xconworld.com, for pickup at the will-call window.
Folks dressed as “Deadpool” characters have fun in the limelight at the Palmetto Studios Arts Alliance’s 2016 “XCon World.” The 10th annual “XCon” goes two more days: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Admission remains free for ages 12 and younger. Save on advance tickets, at www.xconworld.com, for pickup at the will-call window. Courtesy photo

May 19, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 20

Get out for Blue Crab fest, ‘Ribbit’ day

▪ “World Famous Blue Crab Festival,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Little River waterfront. Daily: $4 advance or $5 at gate, for ages 13 and older, and free ages 12 and younger. 843-249-6604 or www.bluecrabfestival.org.

▪  “Ribbit the Exhibit Day” – with J.A. Cobb’s copper frog sculpture exhibit continuing through July 9 –10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.

▪ “World War II Living History Day” – commemorating Armed Forces Day, and remembering President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1944 visit, and with World War II Army re-enactors, led by Mike Glazier, guest speaker – 1-4 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown. $10. Reservations required. 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.

Join ‘Military Appreciation Days’ in two parks

Two Myrtle Beach city parks have “Military Appreciation Days” events, for free. Details at 843-918-1014 or www.militaryappreciationdays.com:

▪ Dedication of National Atomic and Nuclear Veterans Monument, 10 a.m. at Warbird Park, on Farrow Parkway, just west of U.S. 17 Business, along southern end of Myrtle Beach International Airport.

▪ Vocal Edition concert, 6 p.m. in Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common.

Myrtle Waves open weekends to start season

Myrtle Waves Water Park will open for weekends this month: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and May 29, before going daily for summer as of June 3. Details at 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com.

Details: On Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. Price options vary; discounts available with advance purchase online.

‘XCon’ celebration commands convention center

Palmetto Studios Arts Alliance’s XCon World 10” includes a slew of celebrity guests. More details at www.xconworld.info.

Details: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. Weekend badge, at door – $30 ages 13 and older, or $20 advance, with pickup at will-call window; and free ages 12 and younger.

Sensory screening, ‘Hoops’ outings geared to youth

▪ Special sensory showing of “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” for families with children with autism, 10 a.m. at Grand 14 Cinema at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. 609-744-0099, championautismnetwork.com, or email beckylarge66@gmail.com.

▪ “Hoops for Hope: Teens Team Up to Prevent Teen Pregnancy” basketball tournament for boys ages 13-18, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Beck Recreation Center, on Church Street in Georgetown. 843-359-3143, www.chrsc.org, or email giany@chrsc.org.

Car wash, ‘Hands Across the Sand’ events outside

▪ ​Car wash benefit for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Sandhills Bank, 1020 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. 843-855-1398 or kindkeeper.org.

▪ Surfrider Foundation, Grand Strand Chapter, co-hosting “Hands Across the Sand”: Gather 11:30 a.m., remarks 11:45 a.m, and event noon-12:15 p.m., in Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park, at Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulebvard, near SkyWheel. 843-902-7615.

▪ “Super Saturday,” noon-5 p.m. – with music 12:30-4:30 p.m. by Shamalama Duo – at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.

Other special events include reunion benefit

▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, noon-3 p.m. at NHC Healthcare, 9405 U.S. 17, Garden City Beach, accessed from Garden City Connector. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.

▪ “Pawleys Pavilion Reunion,” for Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County and with Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band, 6-11 p.m. at Pawleys Island Nature Park, on North Causeway. $30 advance or $35 at site for ages 13 and older, $10 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. 843-546-5685, ext. 6; or www.habitatgeorgetown.com/events.html.

▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.

Choose from ‘Pops’ in park, Palmetto Bronze concerts

▪ North Myrtle Beach Community Band’s third annual “Pops in the Park: A Salute to America,” 5:30 p.m. – starting with Stardusters big band – at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway – or, if raining, inside North Myrtle Beach’s J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road. Free. 843-488-6742 or www.nmbcommunityband.com.

▪ Palmetto Bronze handbell choir concert, 7 p.m. at Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17, west of Surfside Beach, on highway’s northbound side between Glenns Bay Road and Garden City Connector. $5 individual, or maximum $20 per family. 843-729-6275 or www.palmettobronze.com, or host site at 843-215-4500.

Museums, planetarium pack day with events

▪ “Migratory Bird Walks on the Atlantic Flyway,” 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays through May 27, at The Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 U.S. 17 N., Awendaw, about 40 miles south of Georgetown – southbound, take first left turn after Dollar General. Each $20 ($15 members), including morning site tour and flight demos. 843-971-7474. Advance purchase at 888-448-7260 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.

▪ “Turtle Talk,” 11 a.m., with Ocean Isle Beach Sea Turtle Protection Organization, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.

▪ Horry County Museum events, both free: lecture by George Wingard, from Savannah River Archaeological Research Program, 1 p.m. at museum, 805 Main St., Conway (843-915-5320); and traditional music demonstration, 1-3:30 p.m. at L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway (843-365-3596). www.horrycountymuseum.org.

▪ “15th Birthday” program, 7 p.m., and “StarWatch” telescope observation 8 p.m., at Ingram Planetarium,7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. Free for both events. 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.

Student, youth productions dazzle stages

▪ “Skin Deep” fifth annual Spring Dance Showcase, 2 p.m. at Black Water Middle School, 900 E. Cox Ferry Road, Conway, between S.C. 90 and U.S. 501. $5 at door. 843-903-8440, ext. 52116.

▪ “That’s Entertainment III” year-end revue by “Musical Theatre Apprentices” students ages 11-18, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road, Southport, N.C. $10 at door. 910-457-5651, brunswicklittletheatre.com, or email dskillman@ec.rr.com.

▪ “Murder at the Banquet” murder mystery “dessert theater,” 7 p.m. at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, in Burgess community, at Salem Road. $8.00 adults or $5 students, at door. 843-650-5600, or email Lmeyer@horrycountyschools.net.

House of Blues loads up on performances

House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach), has filled its day. Ticketing fees might apply:

▪ On The Deck, with Big Engine, 1-5:15 p.m.; and D.B. Bryant, 6:15-10:30 p.m. – each free.

▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m., for $42 (www.murdermysteryproductions.com).

▪ Blackberry Smoke, with Brother Hawk, 8:30 p.m., for $25-$60.

Theaters shine with ‘K2,’ ‘AniMagic’

▪ Atlantic Stage season finale, “K2,” geared to adults, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.

▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages, 8 p.m. Saturday and May 26-27; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 28 – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.

