Nightlife for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Bourbon Street
5307 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Painted Man, 10 p.m. 843-712-1083.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? 7 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Al Yountz, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The America Band, 1 p.m. and The Mullets, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Fiddler on the Roof, Jr., 7:30 p.m. $5. 843-662-3731.
Hard Rock Cafe
1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Militia Vox, 8 p.m. 843-946-0007.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Aaron Lewis with Travis Marvin, 7:30 p.m. $26-$29. 843-272-3000.
House of Blues - deck
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, DB Bryant, 1 p.m. and Big Engine, 6:15 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Milardo’s Pizzeria
3264 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, Rich Johnson Trio, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-651-7770.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Bullfrog, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Who Shot JR?, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway, 7 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Al Yountz, 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Band On Fire, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Florence Little Theatre
417 S. Dargan St., Florence, Fiddler on the Roof, Jr., 7:30 p.m. $5. 843-662-3731.
Hard Rock Cafe
1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Diversity, 10 p.m. 843-946-0007.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Blackberry Smoke with Brother Hawk, 7:30 p.m. $25-$27. 843-272-3000.
House of Blues - deck
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Big Engine, 1 p.m. and DB Bryant, 6:15 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Milardo’s Pizzeria
3264 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, Rich Johnson Trio & Friends, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-651-7770.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Rick and Lesa, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex
150 Citizens Circle, Little River, Pops in the Park: A Salute to America, 5:30 p.m. No cover. 843-281-3800.
Patio’s Tiki Bar & Grill
4495 Mineola Ave., Little River, JT and the Strats, 11:30 a.m.843-427-7228.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Sawgrass, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 7:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Thompson, Brown and Dalton, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Wacca Wache Marina — Deck 383
1950 Wachesaw Road, Murrells Inlet, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 11:30 a.m. 843-357-3838.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Throwing Peanuts At Monkeys, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Monday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Will Ness Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Tuesday
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Drew Thomas, 8 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Passive Park
Surfside Drive and Willow Drive, Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Alex Hunnicut Duo, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Wednesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Drew Thomas, 8 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-399-9463.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery
4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue, 7 p.m. No cover.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Comedy Cabana
9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Drew Thomas, 8 p.m. $15-$17.50. 843-449-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Hard Rock Cafe
1318 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach, Doda Mac, 8 p.m. 843-946-0007.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Chase Rice, 7:30 p.m. $25-$60. 843-272-3000.
Midtown Bistro
2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, The Winchesters, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Backfire, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Comments