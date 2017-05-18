Myrtle Waves sliding into summer | Best Bets

SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 05.20-05.21
Myrtle Waves open weekends for first splash of season
Myrtle Waves Water Park will open for weekends this month: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and May 29, Memorial Day. The park, on Mr. Joe White Avenue (formerly 10th Avenue North) Extension in Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17, then will open daily from June 3 through Aug. 13 – 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (and until 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 9) – then 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 14-18, and 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays as of Aug. 19, to close the summer on Sept. 4, Labor Day.
Ticket and discount details at 843-913-9250 or www.myrtlewaves.com. Also, a season pass deal, for ages 3 and older, is $47.99, plus tax and fees, through Friday.
FRIDAY-SUNDAY | 05.19-05.21
Students, youth star in revues, ‘dessert theater’
▪ “Skin Deep” fifth annual Spring Dance Showcase, 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Black Water Middle School, 900 E. Cox Ferry Road, Conway, between S.C. 90 and U.S. 501. $5 at door. 843-903-8440, ext. 52116.
▪ “Murder at the Banquet” murder mystery “dessert theater,” 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday at St. James High School, 10800 S.C. 707, in Burgess community, at Salem Road. $8.00 adults or $5 students, at door. 843-650-5600, or email Lmeyer@horrycountyschools.net.
▪ “That’s Entertainment III” year-end revue by “Musical Theatre Apprentices” students ages 11-18, 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road, Southport, N.C. $10 at door. 910-457-5651, brunswicklittletheatre.com, or email dskillman@ec.rr.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 05.20-05.21
‘Pops in the Park,’ Palmetto Bronze, Ballard empower concerts
▪ North Myrtle Beach Community Band’s third annual “Pops in the Park: A Salute to America,” 5:30 p.m. Saturday – starting with Stardusters big band – at North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway – or, if raining, inside North Myrtle Beach’s J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road. Free. 843-488-6742 or www.nmbcommunityband.com.
▪ Palmetto Bronze handbell choir concert, 7 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17, west of Surfside Beach, on highway’s northbound side between Glenns Bay Road and Garden City Connector. $5 individual, or maximum $20 per family. 843-729-6275 or www.palmettobronze.com, or host site at 843-215-4500.
▪ Frankie Ballard, known for No. 1 country hits “Helluva Life,” “Sunshine & Whiskey” and “Young & Crazy,” 5 p.m. Sunday at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. Free. 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com, and www.frankieballard.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 05.20-05.21
Get outside for Blue Crab fest, Brookgreen’s ‘Ribbit’ day
▪ 36th annual “World Famous Blue Crab Festival,” 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday on Little River waterfront. Daily: $4 advance or $5 at gate, for ages 13 and older, and free ages 12 and younger. 843-249-6604 or www.bluecrabfestival.org.
▪ “Ribbit the Exhibit Day” – with J.A. Cobb’s copper frog sculpture exhibit continuing through July 9 –10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, open 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
▪ “Military Appreciation Days” events, Saturday, for free: Dedication of National Atomic and Nuclear Veterans Monument, 10 a.m. at Warbird Park, on Farrow Parkway, just west of U.S. 17 Business; and Vocal Edition concert, 6 p.m. in Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common. 843-918-1014 or www.militaryappreciationdays.com.
▪ “Hoops for Hope: Teens Team Up to Prevent Teen Pregnancy” basketball tournament for boys ages 13-18, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday at Beck Recreation Center, on Church Street in Georgetown. 843-359-3143, www.chrsc.org, or email giany@chrsc.org.
▪ Annual “Pawleys Pavilion Reunion,” for Habitat for Humanity of Georgetown County and with Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band, 6-11 p.m. Saturday at Pawleys Island Nature Park, on North Causeway. $30 advance or $35 at site for ages 13 and older, $10 ages 3-12, free ages 2 and younger. 843-546-5685, ext. 6; or www.habitatgeorgetown.com/events.html.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY | 05.19, 05.20
Head north for ‘Flip Flop Ball,’ south for ‘WWII Living History Day’
▪ Sixth annual “Flip Flop Ball,” for Novant Health Foundation Brunswick Medical Center, 7 p.m. Friday at 101 Stone Chimney Place S.E., Supply, N.C. $100. 910-721-1473 or NovantHealth.org/BrunswickEvents.
▪ At Hobcaw Barony, on U.S. 17, north of Georgetown: “World War II Living History Day” – commemorating Armed Forces Day – 1-4 p.m. Saturday, remembering President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1944 visit, and with World War II Army re-enactors, led by Mike Glazier, guest speaker, for $10; and “Baruch Roundtable: Lafayette on Hobcaw Barony’s Shore” – with dinner, and talk by Eldred “Wink” Prince, a historian, author and Coastal Carolina University professor – 6-9 p.m. May 25, for $75. Reservations required. 843-546-4623 or hobcawbarony.org.
THURSDAYS | Through 09.28
North Myrtle Beach cranks ‘Music on Main’ concerts
The city of North Myrtle Beach again has cranked its “Music on Main” concert series, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays through September, alternating between between the Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard, and at 202 Main St., with this lineup:
▪ At Horseshoe – The Entertainers on May 18, Envision June 1, The Fantastic Shakers June 15, Too Much Sylvia June 29, The Catalinas July 13, Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot July 27, Midnight Allie Aug. 19, The Holiday Band Aug. 24, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard Sept. 7, and Blackwater Rhythm & Blues Band Sept. 21.
▪ At 202 Main St. – N’Tranze on May 25, Tim Clark Band June 8, PaperWork June 22, Davisson Brothers Band July 6, Tru Sol July 20, Black Glass Band Aug. 3, Painted Man Aug,. 17, Brickhouse Band Aug. 31, CC & Co. Sept. 14, and Jim Quick & Coastline Band Sept. 28.
Also, “Sounds of Summer” series, 7-9 p.m. on third Friday monthly in amphitheater at the North Myrtle Beach Park & Sports Complex, at S.C. 90 and Robert Edge Parkway, with The Reggie Sullivan Band on June 16, Oracle Blue on July 21, Steve Riley Quartet Aug. 18, and Snack Malone & Black Cat Bone on Sept. 15.
Admission if free for all dates; bring lawn chairs. More details at 843-280-5594, ext. 3; or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents/concerts/sounds-of-summer-concert-series/.
Comments