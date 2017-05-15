Health, helping others and more events in the Myrtle Beach area | Save the Date

UPCOMING
SUMMERFEST, 843-488-1950 or www.ConwayParksandRecreation.com. 10 a.m.– 6 p.m. May 27, downtown Conway. Festival will be held on Third Avenue, Elm and Laurel Streets. Arts, crafts & food vendors, classic cars, and music. A kids’ play zone will be offered, featuring all-you-can-play inflatables, games and activities for only $5.
THE LITCHFIELD BEACH PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION annual meeting, 843-237-9722. 9 a.m. registration; 10 a.m. meeting begins, May 27, the Precious Blood Life Center, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island.
FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY CELEBRATION. 9 a.m. church school, 10:15 a.m. worship service, Greater Gordon Chapel AME Church, 4581 Old River Road, Murrells Inlet.
GEORGETOWN'S MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY, 10 a.m. May 29, at the Memorial Wall located between the American Legion Post and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post, 711 Church St. The public is invited to attend.
JUST FOR FUN
AMERICA’S BOATING COURSE, 843- 240-9900 or email vgiardina38@yahoo.com. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. May 20, the U.S. Coast Guard Station, 355 Marina Drive, Georgetown. Each student receives a book and a certificate of completion. $30 per person, $40 per couple sharing a book. Lunch will be available at the Coast Guard Station for a nominal cost.
HOOPS FOR HOPE: TEENS TEAM UP TO PREVENT TEEN PREGNANCY, basketball tournament. 843-359-3143or www.chrsc.org giany@chrsc.org. 9:45 a.m. registration, 10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. event held, May 20, the Beck Recreation Center, Church Street, Georgetown.
READY-SET-WEAR-IT LIFEJACKET TRAINING AND FREE VESSEL SAFETY CHECK. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20, Socastee Boat Landing, S.C. 544, (by the swing bridge). Free hotdogs and water will be provided. Presented by Long Bay Power Squadron
1944 LIVING HISTORY, where the president retreated to Georgetown, 843-546-4623 or http://hobcawbarony.org. 1-3:30 p.m. May 20, Hobcaw Barony, 2789 Hobcaw Road, Georgetown. Featuring themed tours, WWII re-enactors, weapon demonstrations, exhibits and presentations. $10/person, children under 12 free. All are welcome. Come learn your history.
FARMERS MARKET, 843.650.9548 or dellis@surfsidebeach.org. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 31, at the Veterans/Passive Park, Surfside and Willow Drives, Surfside Beach.
GET TOGETHER
GRAND STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-448-4156. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Pine Lakes Country Club, 5603 Granddaddy Drive, Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
MYRTLE BEACH KIWANIS, 843-450-8393. Noon, first and third Thursdays, Uncle John’s Restaurant, 402 24th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $10 lunch/tip included.
THE MYRTLE BEACH LIONS CLUB, 843-444-4081, 6:30pm, first and third Thursday, Golden Corral, 868 Oak Forest Lane, Myrtle Beach.
GRAND STRAND TOASTMASTERS, 843-450-5973 or GrandStrandToastmasters.com.. 7 p.m. meets the first, third and fifth Thursday, First Presbyterian Church, 3801 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach.
CHAPTER 1 OF THE CHRISTIAN VETERANS, 843-450-7506, 7 p.m. third Thursday, Pleasant Plain Baptist Church, 1260 Highway 57, Little River.
GRAND STRAND BLUE STAR MOTHERS MEETING, 843-390-5639. 7 p.m. third Thursday, American Legion Post 186, Little River.
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF ACTIVE AND RETIRED FEDERAL EMPLOYEES, 843-369-1250. 11 a.m. third Thursday, Damon's on the Ocean, Myrtle Beach.
SOUTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 434-610-5088, 12:30 p.m., Third Thursday, Applewood House of Pancakes, 14361 Ocean Highway, Litchfield Beach. Youth Recognition Programs each month.
THE CONWAY LIONS CLUB, 843-455-4467 or 843-347-4914. 1 p.m. meets on the first and third Friday. Call for location.
THE MYRTLE BEACH ORCHID SOCIETY, 910-579-7089. 2:30 p.m. May 21, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. All are welcome. Bring your plants for display.
THE SOCASTEE/ST. JAMES KIWANIS CLUB, 843-650-1030. Noon Mondays, Socastee Station restaurant, 4504 Socastee Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Lunch and speakers.
BLUE STAR MOTHERS OF COASTAL CAROLINA, www.bluestarmothersofcoastalcarolina.com. 6 p.m. fourth Monday, the Myrtle Beach Moose Lodge, 479 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach
BUSINESS NETWORKS INTERNATIONAL/BNI BRIDGEBUILDERS CHAPTER, 843-450-6287 or www.bni-scga.com/coastline. 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesdays, Cooper House, Socastee. Visitors welcome.
CHESS GROUP, 910-575-0173. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Hickmans Crossroads, 1040 Calabash Road NW, Calabash, N.C. All ages and skill levels welcome.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
BRIDGE, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MAHJONG CLUB, 843-915-5280 or 843-205-5280. 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH CIVITAN CLUB, 843-448-2019. 1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday, the Dunes Club, Myrtle Beach
BRUNSWICK COUNTY TOASTMASTERS, 910-540-1363 or www.toastmaster.org. 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Tuesdays, BEMC meeting room, U.S. 17, Supply, N.C.
GRAND STRAND MASTER GARDENERS ASSOCIATION, 843-237-7153. 6 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Church of Christ, 2212 Glenns Bay Road, Surfside Beach.
VFW POST AND AUXILIARY #7735-Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m. fourth Tuesday, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH BUSINESS NETWORK INTERNATIONAL, 843-238-1893. 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesdays, Brother Shucker’s Fish House, 4999 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach.
NORTH STRAND OPTIMIST CLUB, 843-273-3109. Noon Wednesdays, Grill House, 228 Second Ave. N., North Myrtle Beach. Lunch and guest speakers.
GIVE SUPPORT
AMERICAN RED CROSS CHARITY AUCTION. 2-6 p.m. May 18, 19, 20, Jamin’ Leather, U.S. 17 Bypass (1222 Port Drive), Myrtle Beach.
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR HELP4KIDS FOOD DRIVES, 843- 651-4310 or info@help4kidssc.org. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. May 20, Wal-Mart, Garden City Beach, Surfside Beach and North Myrtle Beach.
NEED VOLUNTEERS, 843-427-4388. Kind Keepers are looking for volunteers for events and to help out at the shelter. Call if interested.
LITERACY TUTORS, is in need of volunteers to work with young scholars in Freedom Readers’ after school and summer literacy program, 843-331-8526. New tutor orientation for the summer session will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10, the South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. Visit freedomreaders.org to submit an application, or call.
MARTHA’S HOUSE, 843-359-7154. A women’s ministry that cares for women who have been incarcerated after they have served their sentence. They are in need of volunteers to sort and arrange goods in Martha’s House Thrift Store, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
GET CREATIVE
KNITTING CLUB, 843-756-8101. 1 p.m. Thursdays, Loris Library, 4316 Main St., Loris. New members welcome.
STITCHIN’ SISTERS, 843-347-4972. 10 a.m. third Thursday, fellowship hall, Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501 E., Conway.
SEWING BASKET, 843-915-7323. 10 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Library, 801 Main St., Conway.
WANTED CRIBBAGE PLAYERS, 843-215-9579. Meet at noon on Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach
GRAND STRAND QUILTERS, 843-918-2380. 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Thursdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. Bring lunch.
WOODCARVERS WELCOME, 843-427-4218. 9 a.m.-noon Thursdays, Hobby Lobby, U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. No experience necessary. No charge.
CROCHET AND KNITTING CLASSES, 843-918-1275. 2-4 p.m. Fridays, first-floor meeting room, Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Bring your own supplies.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-205-5280 or 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Mondays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive, Surfside Beach.
KNITTING CLUB. 1-3 p.m. Mondays, the Waccamaw Neck Branch Library, 41 St. Paul Place, Pawleys Island. All knitters and crocheters are welcome.
CROCHET CLASS, 843-399-5541. 2 – 4 p.m. every Friday, Little River Library, 107 Highway 57, Little River
STRANDED SMOCKERS AND STITCHERS, 843-650-7355. 9 a.m. third Saturday, Dick Johnson Civic Center, 829 Pine Drive, Surfside Beach. All types of sewing. Guests welcome.
STITCHIN’ TIME NEEDLEWORK CLUB, 910-575-0173. 9 a.m. Mondays, Hickmans Crossroads Library, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., free, open to public.
QUILT CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
RUMMIKUB/BOARD GAMES, 843-280-5584 or 249-6778. 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. No partner necessary. Supplies provided.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-358-3324. 10 a.m. every Tuesday, Aynor Library, 500 Ninth Ave. Snacks provided.
SCRABBLE CLUB, 843-446-4665 or lindabianca1948@yahoo.com. Noon-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
ACBL DUPLICATE BRIDGE, 843-497-4094. Myrtle Beach: 10:15 a.m. Tuesday; noon Thursday; and noon Saturday. Calabash Elks Club: 10 a.m. Friday. Call for location.
SURFSIDE BRIDGE CLUB, 843-915-5280. 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Surfside Beach Library, 410 Surfside Drive.
MYRTLE BEACH AREA WOODCARVERS, 843-903-3238. 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, A.C. Moore, 1120 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach.
BRUNSWICK QUILT GUILD, www.brunswickquilters.com or brunswickquilters@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 MH Rourk Drive, Shallotte, N.C.
NEW ART CLASS FOR BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE ADULTS, 843- 997-4729 or 843-280–5584 or http://parks.nmb.us. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possum Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $25 per class or $85 per month.
NEEDLEWORKERS, 860-690-4868. 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, fellowship hall, New Life Lutheran Church, 7322 S.C. 544, Myrtle Beach. Bring your own needles, yarn provided.
KNITTING CLUB, 843-215-4700. 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Socastee Library, 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
PAWLEYS ISLAND BRIDGE CLUB, 843-318-6391 or bridgewebs.com/pawleysisland. Duplicate bridge games: 12:30 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 12:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday, 13088 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES, 843-918-2380. Classes and times vary. Call Base Recreation Center for information.
BLACK SMITHING CLASS, 843-333-9964. Located in Conway, for beginners to intermediates, leave every class with a piece of art. $50/lesson. Budden Forge
LEARN TO WEAVE LONG LEAF PINE NEEDLE BASKETS. 843-360-4551 or emeraldbay54@yahoo.com. Call or email for times and locations. Classes available Myrtle Beach, Little River and Brunswick County.
GET ACTIVE
YOU COULD BE ONE OF THE STARS, 843-918-2380 or 843-945-1061. 10 a.m.-noon every Thursday, light intermediate and noon-2 p.m., basic beginner class every Thursday starting June 1. Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. First class is free. Ten visits $23.00 ($2.30 a visit)
GRAND STRAND STRUTTERS, 843-497-0470. 6-7 p.m. class, 7-9 p.m. dancing Thursdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
BALLROOM DANCING FOR BEGINNERS, 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Fridays, First Presbyterian Church, 3810 Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach. $5 per person.
LINE DANCING WITH ABBY, 843-450-4299. Intermediate 8:45 - 10:30 a.m. Improver 10:30 a.m. - noon. High Beginner 12:30 - 2 p.m. Beginner class with Linda 2 - 3:30 p.m. All classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays, South Strand Recreation Center, 9650 Scipio Lane, Myrtle Beach. $20 per month or $5 per class.
LINE DANCING, with Jackie Hoagland, 843-421-5770 or jackieandwalt@hotmail.com. Mondays, 10:30 a.m.-noon HighBeginner/Improver/Easy Intermediate and 6-8 p.m. Low Intermediate/Intermediate. $3. Surfside Civic Center, 829 N. Pine Drive, Surfside Beach.
KUNG FU, TAI CHI AND QIGONG, 843-294-5486. Kung Fu, Monday, Wednesday 7-10 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday 8:30-10 p.m.; children’s ages 6-13, Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Tai Chi/Qigong, Tuesday, Thursday 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 7:30-8:30 p.m. Shaolin Kung Fu Studios, 196 Stonebridge Drive, Myrtle Beach.
FREESTYLE DANCE LESSONS, 843-798-2639. 5 p.m. Sundays, Whiskey Beach Bar & Grill, 9668 N. Kings Highway, Galleria Shopping Center, Restaurant Row, North Myrtle Beach. Free lessons.
SAND DOLLAR SQUARE DANCE CLUB, 801-680-4958. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Mainstream and Plus Tips, some rounds and lines. $5 per person.
JUJITSU, SELF DEFENSE AND QIGONG. Children and adult programs being offered in the North, South and Grand Strand Recreation Centers. Call for details or to register: North Strand, 843-915-7884; South Strand, 843-915-7882; Grand Strand, 843-915-5332.
FITNESS CLASSES, 843-663-3900. 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Silver Sneakers classic, 11 a.m. Silver Sneakers yoga; 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Cardio Circuit, and Boom on 12:30-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday at Fitness Zone, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit C2, Little River.
EASY FITNESS, 843-915 5331. 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, North Strand Park, 120 Highway 57 S., Little River. $20 per month or $45 for three months.
ZUMBA, YOGA AND PILATES CLASSES, 843-273-0021 or www.EdisonsSmartFitness.com. Times and days vary, Edison’s Smart Fitness, Coastal North Town Center, 1424 U.S. 17 N., North Myrtle Beach. Call for details.
LINE DANCE CLASS, 570-881-0244 or rosaliejack1566@gmail.com. 5:30 p.m. for beginners and 6:30 p.m. improved beginner, every Tuesday, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Myrtle Beach. On Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m. for improved beginners and 3:30 p.m. for intermediate. $3 per class or $5 for both. Partner dance class, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, $3 per person.
SILVER SNEAKER CLASSES, 843-995-3348. Class times and types vary. The Academy of Dance and Fine Arts, 304 S.C. 90 E., Unit D-1, Little River.
BLACK DOG RUNNING COMPANY, 843-839-1174 or www.blackdogrunning.com. 6 p.m. walkers and 6:30 p.m. runners every Thursday, 1600 Farrow Parkway, Myrtle Beach. 1 to 5 mile route in Market Common for runners and walkers to meet new friends and get active.
LINE DANCE CLASSES, 843-651-4603. 1 p.m. new beginners, 2-3:30 p.m. beginners, Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m.-noon Thursdays for high beginner, Civic Center, Surfside Beach.
ROCK”N”ETTES ORIENTATION/TRY-OUTS, ladies (50+) dance group, 843-497-4094. 11:30 a.m. Mondays, the Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
YOGA, 843-485-3632 or www.yogabytricia.com. 8:15-9:15 a.m. Wednesdays, J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, 1030 Possom Trot Road, North Myrtle Beach. $8 per class.
DANCELIFE USA CLASSES, 843-602-7197. 5-6:30 p.m. Carolina shag; 6:30-8 p.m. ballroom dance, Wednesdays, Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, Market Common, Myrtle Beach. $10 per person.
TAI CHI MIND/BODY EXERCISE CLASS, 843-918-1281 or warrington@chapinlibrary.org. 10 a.m.-noon every Monday through May 1, Chapin Library, 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. This introductory course is designed for beginners, adults 18 and older, must commit to 13 weeks. Call or email to register.
WATER CLASSES FOR PEOPLE SUFFERING WITH ARTHRITIS, 843-399-2582. 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, LifeQuest, 4390 Spa Drive, Little River.
HOLLYWOOD FOXTROT SESSIONS, want to learn how to dance like a movie star? 843-798-2639. 7 p.m. Monday and Friday, First Presbyterian Church Grissom Parkway and 38th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. No partner or experience necessary. $5 per person.
LIBRARY HAPPENINGS
AYNOR LIBRARY, 843-358-3324. 500 Ninth Ave.
▪ Yoga, 10 a.m. Thursdays
▪ GED prep classes, 9 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays
▪ Once Upon a Story, 1 p.m. Wednesdays
BUCKSPORT LIBRARY, 843-397-1950. 7656 U.S. 701, Conway.
▪ Preschool children’s story hour, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
▪ Adult programs, 11 a.m. Wednesdays
▪ Movin' & Groovin' storytime, 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Computer Basics class, 10 a.m. May 20
CAROLINA FOREST LIBRARY, 843-915-5282. 2250 Carolina Forest Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free and open to the public.
▪ Coloring for adults, 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Thursdays
▪ Story times for preschoolers 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Classic movies, 11 a.m. Fridays
▪ Story time for babies and toddlers 10:30 a.m. Mondays
▪ Teen nights, 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays
▪ Fiction Writers’ club meeting, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday
▪ Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
CHAPIN MEMORIAL LIBRARY, 843-918-1293. 400 14th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 1 p.m. Thursdays, for ages 3-5 years old.
▪ Adult coloring club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. first and third Thursday
▪ Family story time, 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, for children of all ages
▪ Friday films, 1:30 p.m. May 19. Must be 18 or older
▪ Baby storytime, 9:30 and 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 4-20 months
▪ Topics Trivia, 4-6 p.m. May 23, call 843-918-1295 to register
▪ Toddler story time, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 20-35 months
▪ Free Legal Clinic: Simple Will and Directives Preparation clinic, noon-4 p.m. May 24, must be at least 60 years of age or older and certain income and asset restrictions apply.
CONWAY LIBRARY, 843-915-7323. 801 Main St.
▪ Bouncing babies story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 0-18 months
▪ The Other Book Club, 6 p.m. May 18
▪ Family Movie Night, 5:30 p.m. May 18
▪ Conway adult coloring club, Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
▪ Sensory Saturday, 11 a.m. May 20
▪ Conway kids Lego club, 4 p.m. May 22
▪ Different Strokes Book Club, 6 p.m. May 23
▪ Tumbling toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 18 months-3 years
▪ Playful preschooler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages 3-5 years
▪ Teen time, 3:45-5:15 p.m. each day after school for middle school aged children
LITTLE RIVER LIBRARY, 843-399-5541. 107 Highway 57, Little River
▪ Story time and crafts, 10 a.m. every Thursday
▪ Adult basic computer class, 10 a.m. Fridays, call to register
▪ Story time, 9:45 a.m. Wednesdays
LORIS LIBRARY, 843-756-8101. 4316 Main St., Loris.
▪ Crafter’s group, 1 p.m. Thursdays
▪ GED Prep, 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays
▪ Story time, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, all ages welcome.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH LIBRARY, 843-915-7453. 910 First Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschoolers story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Stork story time for babies, 10 a.m. Thursdays, for birth to 12 months.
▪ Movie Monday, 4 p.m. every Monday, all ages welcome, snacks provided
▪ Continuous book sale, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday
SOCASTEE LIBRARY, 843-215-4700 or socastee library@horrycounty.org. 141 S.C. 707-Connector Road, Myrtle Beach.
▪ Preschool story time, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, for ages 3 to 5.
▪ Bright beginners, 11 a.m. Wednesdays, for ages birth to 2.
SURFSIDE BEACH LIBRARY, 410 Surfside Drive, 843-205-5280.
▪ Preschool story time, 10:30 a.m. Thursdays
▪ Baby/toddler story time, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
GET SUPPORT
NEW BEGINNINGS MONTHLY FOOD DISTRIBUTION, 843-215-4500 www.resurrectionsurfside.org. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Church Of The Resurrection, 8901 U.S. 17 Bypass, Surfside Beach. Free grocery distribution, social services assistance, play area for children and free lunch served.
