Aaron Lewis, whose hits include “Country Boy,” is among a slew of concerts this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. Lewis plays at 8:30 p.m. Friday. Details and tickets at 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach. Courtesy photo

Entertainment

May 18, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 19

Ipock visits library to discuss new book

Ann Ipock will present her latest book, “Life is Short, Pack Your Bags Now!” in an “Author’s Table” session. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free.

Meals benefit local camp fund, VFW post

▪ Pulled pork and chicken barbecue benefit for Phoenix Renaissance’s Racepath Summer Camp and new building fund, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at 538 Robert Grissom Parkway, Myrtle Beach, at Shannondora Street, one block south of U.S. 501. $10 for meal with one meat, $12 for plate with two meats. Delivery available for orders of five or more meals, at 843-455-1935 or 803-450-3144.

▪ “Old Fashioned Southern Pig Roast,” open at noon at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 S., Murrells Inlet, with music by Charlie Brewer & Company. $7, 843-651-6900.

Free movies at Myrtle Beach library, rec center

▪ “Why Him?” 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.

▪ “Collateral Beauty,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.

▪ “Me Before You,” 6:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Slew of concerts all weekend at House of Blues

A variety of shows pack the weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:

▪ On The Deck, on Friday, with D.B. Bryant, 1-5:15 p.m.; and Big Engine, 6:15-10:30 p.m.; and Saturday, with Big Engine, 1-5:15 p.m.; and D.B. Bryant, 6:15-10:30 p.m. – each free.

▪ Aaron Lewis, with Travis Marvin, 8:30 p.m. Friday. $26-$64.

▪ Saturday – “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m., for $42 (www.murdermysteryproductions.com); and Blackberry Smoke, with Brother Hawk, 8:30 p.m., for $25-$60.

▪ “World Famous Gospel Brunch,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger – Reservations at 843-913-3746.

Go ‘Shaggin’ on the Sampit’ in Georgetown

Join “Shaggin’ on the Sampit,” 6-9 p.m. on the third Friday monthly through September, with Mike Worley from WVCO-FM 94.9 “The Surf.” Details at www.georgetownseaport.com/events.

Details: In Georgetown’s Francis Marion Park, at Front and Broad streets. Free.

Fortner takes turn in ‘Free Show Friday’ series

“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Jobe Fortner May 19, Tyler Hammond June 2, Cole Taylor June 16, Cody Webb June 23, and Doug McCormick June 30. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.

Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.

