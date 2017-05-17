Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 18

See the Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” geared to all ages, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and May 26-27, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 28 – at the Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Buy tickets for $20, at 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com. Courtesy photo