Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 18

Awards given at Waterway art group’s exhibit
The Waterway Art Association’s annual exhibit continues 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Friday, including an awards reception. Details at 910-287-3881 or www.waterwayart.org.
Details: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday at Brunswick County Library Hickmans Crossroads branch, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C. (910-575-0173 or www.brunswickcountync.gov/library/).
The Entertainers open ‘Music on Main’ series
The city of North Myrtle Beach opens its annual “Music on Main” concert series, Thursdays through September, alternating between the city’s Horseshoe, at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard, and at 202 Main St. Details at 843-280-5594, ext. 3, or parks.nmb.us/festivalsevents.
Details: 7-9 p.m. with The Entertainers, at Horseshoe. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Theaters bring ‘K2,’ ‘AniMagic’ to stage
▪ Atlantic Stage season finale, “K2,” geared to adults, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages, 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and May 26-27; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through May 28 – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
Improv lineup includes student showcase
Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 an S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, rotates a slew of shows at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ Student showcase – 7 p.m. Thursday. $5.
▪ “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” show for adults, Friday and Monday. $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com or $15 at door.
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show, Saturday. $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance online) and $13 ages 4-11.
