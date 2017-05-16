Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 17

‘Luncheon for St. Jude’ at Hampton Inn
A third annual “Luncheon for St. Jude,” with music by Randy Knight, will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Advance orders welcome at 843-913-1533.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hampton Inn Broadway at the Beach, on Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach, between 21st and 29th avenues North. $10 donation for steak or chicken kabob dish and dessert.
Documentaries roll at 1 p.m. weekly at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays: “Carolina Stories: Steel Roads, Iron Men” May 17, “Carolina Stories: South Carolina A-Z” May 24, and “Carolina Stories: Over Here, the Homefront During World War I” May 31, “Carolina Stories: Miss Springmaid” June 7, and “Carolina Stories: A History of Surfing in South Carolina” June 14. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Artists line up for ‘Bikes and Blues’ concert
A “Bikes and Blues” concert will include such artists as Smokin’ Blues, Ceasar, Butch Bowen, Joan Burton, Don Colton, Leroy Harper Jr., the Rev. Spider Webb, Bland Sawyer, Charlie Snuggs, and Scott Watkins, also with James Brown birthday tribute. Details at www.spokesandbones.com.
Details: 7-11 p.m. at Spokes & Bones Saloon, 2340 U.S. 17 Business S., Garden City Beach. No cover charge.
Edwards, band jazz up Old Bull and Bush
Take in some jazz and classic blues with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, every Wednesday night. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
Join weekly cruise-in at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
