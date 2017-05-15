Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 16

Waterway group exhibit opens for four days
The Waterway Art Association’s annual exhibit opens for four days, including an awards reception, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. Details at 910-287-3881 or www.waterwayart.org.
Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday at Brunswick County Library Hickmans Crossroads branch, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C. (910-575-0173 or www.brunswickcountync.gov/library/).
Museum presents lecture on American Indians
The monthly “Active Adult Series” continues, with a lecture on “Southeastern Native Americans.” Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
‘Content of Their Character’ debuts at library
The Friends of the Georgetown Library will present the premiere of “The Content of their Character” video by Steve Williams, author of “Ebony Effects: 150 Unknown Facts about Blacks in Georgetown, S.C.,” from which 15 stories make up a series of mini-documentaries. Details at 843-545-3327 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown. Free.
Rick Monroe’s three concerts span two places
Promoting his new single, “This Side of You,” Rick Monroe, who has performed in 17 countries and every U.S. state except for Oregon – and opened on tours with such country stars as Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, the Charlie Daniels Band, Patty Loveless, and Montgomery Gentry – begins a series of concerts this week. More details at www.rickmonroe.com:
▪ 7-11 p.m. Tuesday and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at The Little Beaver Bar, 3381 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet (843-357-6969).
▪ 9 p.m. Friday at The Waterway House Sports and Spirits, 9814 N. Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach (843-232-7077).
Comedy clubs host for headliners nightly
Choose from clubs’ two comedic slates this week:
▪ At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach: Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday; and Julie Scoggins, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday – each $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
▪ Al Yountz, with Carmen Vallone and Cooter Douglas opening, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. Also, all-ages “Comedy Hypnosis” with Herb McCandless, 6 p.m. Thursday. Each $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
