Entertainment

May 14, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 15

Multiple concerts daily at House of Blues

A variety of shows will fill this week at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:

▪ Monday, Wednesday, and Friday – On The Deck with D.B. Bryant, 1-5:15 p.m.; and Big Engine, 6:15-10:30 p.m., each free.

▪ Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday – On The Deck with Big Engine, 1-5:15 p.m.; and D.B. Bryant, 6:15-10:30 p.m., each free.

▪ Wednesday – Strutter, tribute to KISS, 8 p.m. $11-$13.

▪ Thursday – Jackyl, 8:30 p.m. $22-$55.

▪ Friday – Aaron Lewis, 8:30 p.m. $26-$64.

▪ Saturday – “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m., for $42 (www.murdermysteryproductions.com); and Blackberry Smoke, 8:30 p.m. $25-$60.

▪ Sunday – “World Famous Gospel Brunch,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.

Brookgreen hoppin’ with ‘Ribbit the Exhibit’

Take in “Ribbit the Exhibit,” a traveling outdoor collection of larger-than-life, copper frogs sculpted by J.A. Cobb, through July 9. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.

Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. (Also, “Whispering Wings” butterfly house open for half-hour visits daily through Oct. 30, for extra $3 for ages 13 and older, $2 ages 4-12.)

Adults invited to take free computer classes

Adults interested in learning basic computer/word processing skills, and e-mail/web skills, are invited to free classes. Register at 843-488-6200 or hcae.horrycountyschools.net.

Details: 1-4 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays – at Conway Education Center, 1620 Sherwood Drive, Conway; and Myrtle Beach Family Learning Center, 950 Crabtree Lane, Building 600 on the Horry-Georgetown Technical College Myrtle Beach campus.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a look inside the new Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach

Take a look inside the new Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach 2:37

Take a look inside the new Hard Rock Cafe at Broadway at the Beach
Bryan Bomar at 8th Ave. Tiki makes his 'Purple Haze Lemonade' in this week's pour | Hot Pour 3:03

Bryan Bomar at 8th Ave. Tiki makes his 'Purple Haze Lemonade' in this week's pour | Hot Pour

Enter to win Super VIP and VIP tickets to the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC 2:35

Enter to win Super VIP and VIP tickets to the 2017 Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, SC

View More Video

Entertainment Videos