Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 14

Film series extra alive with ‘Sound of Music’
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “The Sound of Music,” from 1965, on May 14 and 17; “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (May 21 and 24); “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (May 28 and 31); “The Princess Bride” (June 4 and 7); and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (June 11 and 14). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
‘Evita’ takes final bow in Conway theater
Theatre of the Republic closes its 2016-17 musical season with a final performance of “Evita.” Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 3 p.m. at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. (Also, “Actors Playhouse” nonmusical slate will conclude with “Clybourne Park” May 27-June 5 – 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays.) Each $23.
Puddle of Mud splashes into Boathouse concerts
The “Sunday Funday” summer concert series showcases national and regional touring artists – 5 p.m. weekly, including Puddle of Mud May 14, Frankie Ballard May 21, A Thousand Horses May 28, Quiet Riot June 4, Big Something June 11, Trial By Fire tribute to Journey June 18, Badfish tribute to Sublime June 25, and The Clarks July 2. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
Art museum host for high school, guild shows
Take in two art shows: Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, through May 21; and Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), through June 1. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Comments