Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 13

Car show, Mayfest each celebrate summer
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club’s “Back to Summer Car Show,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. Free to see, and $20 car registration, 9 a.m.-noon. Club: 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com. Host site: 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ “Mayfest on Main,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, including concerts in “Horseshoe,” at Ocean Boulevard, with Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics at 12:30 p.m., Blue Monday 2 p.m., and Great White 4 p.m.; and on stage at Hillside Drive, with Bounce Party Band at 10 a.m., and Special Blend 2 p.m. 843-280-5570 or mayfestonmain.com.
▪ “Saturday Music & Wine,” noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. Free. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
Fundraisers include paddling, bird watching
▪ “Campus Salvage,” Coastal Carolina University’s annual yard sale – cash only – for scholarship fund and local charities, 8 a.m. at 370 Allied Drive, Conway, in PODS company parking lot in Atlantic Center, across U.S. 501 from CCU. Free admission, or pay $5 for early bird entry at 7 a.m.. 843-349-6954, or email jmonday1@coastal.edu.
▪ “Family Day and Paddle Fest” – for Tara Hall Home for Boys – at Union Station, 333 Henry Road (S.C. 41/51) Hemingway, with paddle launch registration 6:30-9:30 a.m., for $40 ages 17 and older, $25 ages 8-16, and free ages 4-7 (with adult on vessel), including gate fee, trip and meal, and kayak rentals available, first come, first served. Festival, for people not paddling, for $10 ages 17 and older, and $5 ages 8-16, and free ages 7 and younger. 843-546-3000, 843-546-3666 or www.tarahall.org.
▪ International Migratory Bird Day event – “Birding by Boat in Stumphole Swamp” for The Center for Birds of Prey of Awendaw, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday on Lake Marion, from Santee State Park, for $40 ($32 raptor center members) and $2 parking. 843-971-7474, 888-448-7260 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.
▪ Philoptochos Society bake sale, for local charities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. Ext. N., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17.b 843-655-7491.
Join inaugural ‘Walk with a Doc’ monthly mile
Tidelands Health’s “Walk With a Doc” monthly program begins, with a mile around Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park lake, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. Details at www.tidelandshealth.org/walkwithadoc.
Details: 9 a.m. from picnic shelter off Forbus Court. Free; no signup needed. (Other dates: June 10, July 8, Aug. 12, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.)
Museums get buggy, fishy with special programs
▪ “BugFest South,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free, but donations appreciated. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.
▪ “Museum Day,” with various presentations, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ “Surf Fishing for Fun” program and lessons, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
Salute military at Pelicans baseball game
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans’ fourth annual “Military Appreciation Night” will include a Military Card Set Giveaway (with first 1,000 fans receiving a card set of 37 local veterans to be honored during game), and with fireworks afterward. Details at 843-918-6000, 877-918-8499 (TIXX) or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com.
Details: 7:05 p.m. against Lynchburg (Va.) Hillcats, at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach (Enter parking lot from Robert Grissom Parkway). $9, $11 or $13 advance – and $2 more on game day. All active and retired service personnel will receive a free ticket for this night when they show their ID at box office. Also, with ID at box office, discounts of $3 for military for all other games, and $3 “Locals Appreciation Saturday” for residents of Horry and Georgetown counties.
‘Evita,’ ‘Animagic’ musicals light up stages
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Evita,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” 8 p.m. Saturday, and May 18-20 and 26-27; and 2:30 p.m. May 21 and 28 – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
Performances include Ozzy tribute, bluegrass
▪ At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. On The Deck with Audio Assault, 1-5:15 p.m. and D.B. Bryant, 6:15-10:30 p.m., each free; and Blizzard of Ozzy tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, 8:30 p.m., for $11-$13. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach.
▪ Rivertown Bluegrass Society concert, with Hard Tymes Bluegrass Band and Morris Brothers, 5 p.m. at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
▪ Carolina Improv Company’s “Menage-A-Prov” adult show, 7:30 p.m. at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 an S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, rotates a slew of shows at 7:30 p.m. $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com or $15 at door. 843-272-4242.
