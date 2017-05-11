Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 12

Church bake sale benefits several local causes
A Philoptochos Society bake sale, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday will benefit several local charities. Details at 843-655-7491.
Details: At St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 3301 33rd Ave. Ext. N., Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17.
Free movies at Myrtle Beach library, rec center
▪ “Doctor Strange,” 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “Assassin’s Creed,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
Deck busy daily all weekend at HOB
A variety of shows will fill this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Friday – On The Deck with Audio Assault, 1-5:15 p.m., for free; and Marshall Tucker Band, 8:30 p.m., for $20-$50.
▪ Saturday – On The Deck with Audio Assault, 1-5:15 p.m. and D.B. Bryant, 6:15-10:30 p.m., each free; and Blizzard of Ozzy tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, 8:30 p.m., for $11-$13.
▪ Sunday: Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746; and on The Deck, D.B. Bryant, 1-5:15 p.m., and Tantrum, 6:15-10:30 p.m., each free.
Improv lineup for May touts variety
Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 an S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, rotates a slew of shows at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ Adult shows – “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” Fridays through May 19, and on May 22; and “Menage-A-Prov,” Saturday – each $13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com or $15 at door.
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show, May 20, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance online) and $13 ages 4-11.
▪ Student showcases – 7 p.m. May 18, for $5.
Riley Green next in ‘Free Show Friday’ series
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Riley Green on May 12, and Jobe Fortner May 19. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
‘Evita’ reaches final weekend in Conway
Theatre of the Republic presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” for one more weekend. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23.
