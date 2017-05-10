Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 11

‘High Hand’ co-author to speak at gallery
James Ellenberger, who co-wrote the thriller novel “High Hand,” will speak in the “Coffee With the Authors” series. Details at www.sunsetrivermarketplace.com.
Details: 10-11 a.m. at Sunset River Marketplace, 10283 Beach Drive S.W., Calabash, N.C. Free, but reservations required at 910-575-5999.
Free cruise-in at Lincoln Park eatery
Hot Rod Promotions will have a cruise-in, with all cars welcome. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Lincoln Park Bar & Grill, 8739 U.S. 17 S., west of Surfside Beach, and 1 mile south of S.C. 544. Free.
Camera club convenes at Shallotte church
The Coastal Carolina Camera Club meets on the second Thursday (formerly Tuesday) monthly, this time with a program on studio photography by its president, Trevor McDonald. Details at 910-287-6311 or www.coastalcarolinacameraclub.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Shallotte Presbyterian Church, 5070 Main St., Shallotte, N.C.
Medieval Times Mother’s Day deal in saddle
Mothers receive free admission with purchase of a regular, paid adult ticket ($53.95, plus tax and gratuity), for shows through this weekend. Details at 843-236-4635, 800-436-4386, 888-935-6878 (WE-JOUST), or www.medievaltimes.com.
Details: 6 p.m. daily through Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, at 2904 Fantasy Way – close to U.S. 501 and George Bishop Parkway, just west of Myrtle Beach and Intracoastal Waterway.
Brookgreen hoppin’ with ‘Ribbit the Exhibit’
Take in “Ribbit the Exhibit,” a traveling outdoor collection of larger-than-life, copper frogs sculpted by J.A. Cobb, through July 9. Details at 843-235-6000, 800-849-1931 or www.brookgreen.org.
Details: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Huntington Beach State Park. Free with admission, which lasts seven consecutive days – $16 ages 13-64, $14 ages 65 and older, $8 ages 4-12, and free ages 3 and younger. (Also, “Whispering Wings” butterfly house open for half-hour visits daily through Oct. 30, for extra $3 for ages 13 and older, $2 ages 4-12.)
Book sale at North Myrtle Beach library
The Friends of the North Myrtle Beach Library have a continuous used-book sale, with all proceeds going toward activities and materials for special programs for adults, teens and children.. Details at 843-915-5281 or www.hcml.org.
Details: At Horry County Memorial Library North Myrtle Beach branch, 910 First Ave. S. – open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.
Comments