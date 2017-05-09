Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 10

Museum shows documentaries at 1 p.m. weekly
See a documentary at 1 p.m. Wednesdays: “Echoes of Blue & Gray: Civil War Veterans Volume 1” on May 10, “Carolina Stories: Steel Roads, Iron Men” May 17, “Carolina Stories: South Carolina A-Z” May 24, and “Carolina Stories: Over Here, the Homefront During World War I” May 31. Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Shop monthly book sale at Surfside Library
The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly, including CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and puzzles, with most items costing 25 cents-$2. Details at 843-238-5869 for Friends group, or from library at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 4-6 p.m. (open at 3:30 for Friends members) at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive.
‘Brunch for Dinner’ benefits DAR chapter
Have “Brunch for Dinner” in a benefit for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Theodosia Burr Chapter. Details at 843-267-2518 or www.myrtlebeachdar.org/.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Famous Toastery, 2025 Oakheart Drive, Carolina Forest, across from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Cape Fear Orchid Society convenes
Brunswick County residents might like to attend the Cape Fear Orchid Society monthly meeting, this time with Nick Plummer speaking on Encyclia genus of orchids. Details at 910-754-6906 or 910-256-0408.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at New Hanover Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Road, Wilmington, N.C. Free.
Theatre of the Republic belts out ‘Evita’
Theatre of the Republic presents Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita” for one more week. Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23.
Weekly cruise-in rolls at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Edwards, Avatar Blue play Old Bull and Bush
Take in some jazz with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, every Wednesday night. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
