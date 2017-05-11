‘Mayfest on Main’ stays lucky with ‘Horseshoe’ concerts | Best Bets

SATURDAY, NEXT WEDNESDAY | 05.13, 05.17
‘Mayfest on Main,’ ‘Bikes and Blues’ herald season
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club’s “Back to Summer Car Show,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, at Broadway at the Beach in Myrtle Beach. Free to see, and $20 car registration, 9 a.m.-noon. Club: 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com. Host site: 843-444-3200, 800-386-4662 or www.broadwayatthebeach.com.
▪ 12th annual “Mayfest on Main,” 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach, including concerts in “Horseshoe,” at Ocean Boulevard, with Russell Thompkins Jr. & The New Stylistics at 12:30 p.m., Blue Monday 2 p.m., and Great White 4 p.m.; and on stage at Hillside Drive, with Bounce Party Band at 10 a.m., and Special Blend 2 p.m. 843-280-5570 or mayfestonmain.com.
▪ “Bikes and Blues” concert – with such artists as Smokin’ Blues, Ceasar, Butch Bowen, Joan Burton, Don Colton, Leroy Harper Jr., the Rev. Spider Webb, Bland Sawyer, Charlie Snuggs, and Scott Watkins, also with James Brown birthday tribute – 7-11 p.m. May 17 at Spokes & Bones Saloon, 2340 U.S. 17 Business S., Garden City Beach. No cover charge. www.spokesandbones.com.
SATURDAY | 05.13
‘Campus Salvage,’ ‘Paddle Fest,’ birding-by-boat help local causes
▪ “Campus Salvage,” Coastal Carolina University’s annual yard sale – cash only – for scholarship fund and local charities, 8 a.m. Saturday at 370 Allied Drive, Conway, in PODS company parking lot in Atlantic Center, across U.S. 501 from CCU. Free admission, or pay $5 for early bird entry at 7 a.m.. 843-349-6954, or email jmonday1@coastal.edu.
▪ Sixth annual “Family Day and Paddle Fest” – for Tara Hall Home for Boys, based in Rose Hall section of Georgetown County, a long-term, residential home and school that accepts neglected, troubled, and abused boys – Saturday at Union Station, 333 Henry Road (S.C. 41/51) Hemingway, with paddle launch registration 6:30-9:30 a.m., for $40 ages 17 and older, $25 ages 8-16, and free ages 4-7 (with adult on vessel), including gate fee, trip and meal, and kayak rentals available, first come, first served. Festival, for people not paddling, for $10 ages 17 and older, and $5 ages 8-16, and free ages 7 and younger. 843-546-3000, 843-546-3666 or www.tarahall.org.
▪ International Migratory Bird Day event – “Birding by Boat in Stumphole Swamp” for The Center for Birds of Prey of Awendaw, 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, on Lake Marion, from Santee State Park, for $40 ($32 raptor center members) and $2 parking. 843-971-7474, 888-448-7260 or www.thecenterforbirdsofprey.org.
FRIDAY, SATURDAY, NEXT THURSDAY | 05.12, 05.13, 05.18
Theaters open ‘AniMagic,’ ‘K2’; group celebrates bluegrass
▪ Swamp Fox Players’ “AniMagic – Songs from the World of Animation,” for all ages, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and May 18-20 and 26-27; and 2:30 p.m. May 21 and 28 – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. $20. 843-527-2924 or www.swampfoxplayers.com.
▪ Atlantic Stage season finale, “K2,” geared to adults, opening May 18, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through June 11, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including Coastal Carolina University Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members. 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
▪ Rivertown Bluegrass Society concert, with Hard Tymes Bluegrass Band and Morris Brothers, 5 p.m. Saturday at Horry-Georgetown Technical College Burroughs & Chapin Auditorium, off U.S. 501 in Conway. $12 ages 12 and older, otherwise free. 843-457-2854 or www.rivertownbluegrasssociety.com.
FRIDAY, SUNDAY | 05.12, 05.14
Head north for cookoff benefit, aquarium’s “Mother’s Day’ meal
▪ “BBQ Cookoff on BBQ Road,” for Grissettown Longwood Fire & Rescue, 6-8 p.m. Friday (free admission) and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 13 ($5, including three taste tickets), at Silver Coast Winery, 6680 Barbeque Road, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 910-287-2800 or www.silvercoastwinery.com.
▪ Mother’s Day Breakfast, 8 or 9 a.m. Sunday at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach – including garden tour, pollinator program, and walk through Lorikeet Landing – $18 ages 13 and older, $16 ages 3-12, $5 ages 2, and free ages 1 and younger. Reservations required at 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher-special-events.
SATURDAY, TUESDAY | 05.13, 05.16
‘Walk with a Doc,’ Waterway art group exhibit open
▪ Start of Tidelands Health’s “Walk With a Doc” monthly program, 9 a.m. Saturday for mile around Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park lake, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. Free; no signup needed; meet at picnic shelter off Forbus Court. www.tidelandshealth.org/walkwithadoc.
▪ Waterway Art Association’s annual exhibit, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-May 19 at Brunswick County Library Hickmans Crossroads branch, 1040 Calabash Road, Calabash, N.C., including an awards reception, 3:30-5:30 p.m. May 18. 910-287-3881 or www.waterwayart.org.
