May 09, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 9

Hymes to speak at library’s ‘Author’s Table’

Ann Hymes will present her first book, “Shadow of Whimsy: A Cape Cod Love Story,” at an “Author’s Table” event. Reserve a seat: call 843-545-3623 or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free.

Public invited to boaters’ group meeting

The public is welcome to a monthly business meeting with the Long Bay Power Squadron (www.longbayps.org). Boat ownership is not required, either – just an interest on the pastime and all its accents on safety. Details at 843-668- 4267, or email longbayps1960@yahoo.com.

Details: 6:30 p.m. at TBonz Gill & Grill, 1169 Seaboard Commons, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17. Buy meals on site.

Laugh with comedians at two clubs

Choose from clubs’ two comedic slates this week:

▪ Jim Dailakis, with J. Bliss and Cooter Douglas opening, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach. $15 or $17.50. 843-49-4242 or comedycabana.com.

▪ At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach: Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Tuesday and Sunday, for $15; and Grandma Lee, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, for $15 advance or $20 day of show. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.

Art museum host for high school, guild shows

Take in two art shows: Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, through May 21; and Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), through June 1. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.

