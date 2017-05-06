Entertainment

May 06, 2017 5:00 AM

Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 7

Join cruise-in at Conway eatery for free

All cars are welcome at a Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in. Details at 843-503-8245.

Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fox’s Pizza, 1867 S.C. 544, Conway, next to Sonic (also 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement). Free.

Art museum host for high school, guild shows

Take in two art shows: Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, through May 21; and Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), through June 1. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.

Final bows for ‘Alice’ play, Chorale’s ‘Pirates’

▪ Act Two Productions’ “Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m. at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $12 advance by Thursday, otherwise $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.

▪ Carolina Master Chorale season finale, Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” 4 p.m. at Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, and $5 students with ID through age 22, and free ages 12 and younger with paying adult. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.

Monthly rounds for ‘Muse on the Waccamaw’

Create! Conway continues the “Muse on the Waccamaw” Songwriting Contest, for a grand prize of a hand-blown glass trophy from Conway Glass, a recording package from Southern Harmony Recording Studio in Florence, and a featured slot for Conway’s Live Oaks Art & Music Festival in October. Monthly preliminary rounds will lead to finals in August. Details from Brian Roessler, by emailing brian_roessler_music@yahoo.com, and at www.createconway.org.

Details: 3 p.m. at The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St, Conway. $5 entry, and free to see.

Free concerts include Ballyhoo! at Boathouse

▪ Ballyhoo! at 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.

▪ “Praising & Raising Concert,” including Gerald Chavis, Marlisa Small, J.T. Townsend and Don Hamrick, with American Legion Riders of Little River Post 186 for its Legacy Scholarship Fund – for students who have lost a parent in war – 6 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Christian Retreat Center, 4105 Poinsett Street, North Myrtle Beach. 570-506-4838.

▪ Coastal Reaction Band, 7-8:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown. Free. 843-545-3300 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

‘Breakfast Club’ next classic in film series

“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “The Breakfast Club, from 1985, on May 7 and 10; “The Sound of Music” (May 14 and 17); “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (May 21 and 24); “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (May 28 and 31); “The Princess Bride” (June 4 and 7); and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (June 11 and 14). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.

Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hard Rock Cafe's 'World Burger Tour' returns to Myrtle Beach through June 25

Hard Rock Cafe's 'World Burger Tour' returns to Myrtle Beach through June 25 2:15

Hard Rock Cafe's 'World Burger Tour' returns to Myrtle Beach through June 25
Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the 'Wellness Retreat' tour 2:21

Snoop Dogg returns to the Myrtle Beach area for the first time in nearly 10 years on the 'Wellness Retreat' tour
Jessie Hernandez of CW's Wing and Rib Shack in Conway brings back Woodstock and pours her Carolina Breeze 2:52

Jessie Hernandez of CW's Wing and Rib Shack in Conway brings back Woodstock and pours her Carolina Breeze

View More Video

Entertainment Videos