Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 7

Join cruise-in at Conway eatery for free
All cars are welcome at a Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fox’s Pizza, 1867 S.C. 544, Conway, next to Sonic (also 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement). Free.
Art museum host for high school, guild shows
Take in two art shows: Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, through May 21; and Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), through June 1. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Final bows for ‘Alice’ play, Chorale’s ‘Pirates’
▪ Act Two Productions’ “Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m. at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $12 advance by Thursday, otherwise $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.
▪ Carolina Master Chorale season finale, Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” 4 p.m. at Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, and $5 students with ID through age 22, and free ages 12 and younger with paying adult. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
Monthly rounds for ‘Muse on the Waccamaw’
Create! Conway continues the “Muse on the Waccamaw” Songwriting Contest, for a grand prize of a hand-blown glass trophy from Conway Glass, a recording package from Southern Harmony Recording Studio in Florence, and a featured slot for Conway’s Live Oaks Art & Music Festival in October. Monthly preliminary rounds will lead to finals in August. Details from Brian Roessler, by emailing brian_roessler_music@yahoo.com, and at www.createconway.org.
Details: 3 p.m. at The Warehouse, 104 Laurel St, Conway. $5 entry, and free to see.
Free concerts include Ballyhoo! at Boathouse
▪ Ballyhoo! at 5 p.m. at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
▪ “Praising & Raising Concert,” including Gerald Chavis, Marlisa Small, J.T. Townsend and Don Hamrick, with American Legion Riders of Little River Post 186 for its Legacy Scholarship Fund – for students who have lost a parent in war – 6 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Christian Retreat Center, 4105 Poinsett Street, North Myrtle Beach. 570-506-4838.
▪ Coastal Reaction Band, 7-8:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown. Free. 843-545-3300 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
‘Breakfast Club’ next classic in film series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “The Breakfast Club, from 1985, on May 7 and 10; “The Sound of Music” (May 14 and 17); “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (May 21 and 24); “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (May 28 and 31); “The Princess Bride” (June 4 and 7); and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (June 11 and 14). Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
