Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 6

Drill meet, ‘Totally Turtles!’ among outings
▪ Horry County Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps Drill Meet, 9 a.m. at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, with military family members event (with Blue Star Mothers), noon in picnic area. 843-918-1014 or www.militaryappreciationdays.com.
▪ “Totally Turtles!” – with variety of programs – 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, one mile south of Farrow Parkway/Ocean Boulevard. Free with park admission: $5 for ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15. 843-238-0874 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Car Club cruise-in, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Maggi D’s, 4123 Seaboard St., Myrtle Beach, across from mall Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
▪ Rivertown Music & Craft Beer Festival, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Laurel Street and Third Avenue in downtown Conway, including Chicora Car Club classic car show with Palmetto Chevrolet, for which registration is 9 a.m.-noon. (www.chicoracarclub.com). Free admission. 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com.
▪ “Key West Music Fest,” noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School, $8. Also, bring two canned/dry good items for food bank, for $3 off admission. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
Churches gather for annual celebrations
▪ “Blessing of the Inlet,” 9 a.m.-4 p.m. – including formal ceremony, 11:30 a.m.-noon – at Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, 4183 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. Free, also with shuttles available from Inlet Square parking lot, on east side, behind Applebee’s, off U.S. 17 Business. 843-450-4235 or www.blessingoftheinlet.com.
▪ “St. Brendan Festival,” for Cinco de Mayo, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Roman Catholic Church, 5101 Ocean Highway W. (U.S. 17), Shallotte, N.C. $100. 910-200-9209 or saintbrendan-shallotte.org.
Benefits booked for school, two charities
▪ Crusader Classic 5k and 1 Mile Fun Run – for St. Andrew Catholic School in Myrtle Beach – with run at 7:30 a.m., for $30, and walk 8 a.m. ($15) from city’s Valor Memorial Garden/Grand Park, respectively, at The Market Common. 843-448-6062 or standrewschoolmb.com/5k-and-fun-run/.
▪ “Derby on the Creek,” benefiting St. Christopher’s Children, of Pawleys Island – which provides basic clothing for children in critical need and gives medical and orthodontic referrals – 4:30-9:30 p.m. at DeBordieu Colony, on U.S. 17, between Pawleys Island and Georgetown. $65 per person. 843-237-3197 or stchristopherschildren.org.
▪ “Carnevale di Venezia” spring gala benefit, 5:30 p.m. at Brookgreen Gardens, on U.S. 17, between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach. $175 or $300. Buy tickets at 843-235-6018. www.brookgreen.org.
Sales at club, library; lectures at museums
▪ “Swap Meet,” 9 a.m.-2 p.m. outside Grand Strand Model Railroaders’ club site in Myrtle Beach Mall, three doors from Bass Pro Shops, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. 843-293-4386 or www.gsmrrc.org.
▪ Spring Book Sale, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Georgetown County Library main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown. 843-545-3300 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
▪ “Venus Flytrap Expedition: Myrtle Head Excursion” program, with Mark Todd, 11 a.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “The Things They Carried: Grunt Gear of the Vietnam War” lecture, with Fielding Freed, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Troupes, Chorale take stage across Strand
▪ Swamp Fox Players auditions for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” 10 a.m.-noon – for performances starting July 21 – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. 843-527-2924, www.swampfoxplayers.com, or email josiegirl77@yahoo.com.
▪ Act Two Productions’ “Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, at Fresh Brewed Coffee House, 933 Broadway St., Myrtle Beach. $12 advance by Thursday, otherwise $20 – cash only. 843-995-2756.
▪ Carolina Master Chorale’s “The Pirates of Penzance,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at at Ocean View Baptist Church, 7300 North Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $20 adults, $15 veterans (with ID) and seniors, and $5 students with ID through age 22, and free ages 12 and younger with paying adult. 843-444-5774 or www.carolinamasterchorale.com.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Evita,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday and May 10-13, and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 14, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23.Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Four events fill day at House of Blues
At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ On The Deck with “All Dogs Go to Happy Hour,” 3 p.m. with music by Brian Roessler, in benefit for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, and N’Tranze 7 p.m., each with free admission.
▪ “Warfare 15,” 6 p.m. (buy tickets at warfare-mma.com).
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” 7 p.m., for $42 (www.murdermysteryproductions.com).
Choose from concerts at lodge, park, theater
▪ Dixieland Swampers concert, led by Donald Ceasar, 3-5 p.m. at Hobcaw Barony Kimbel Lodge, on U.S. 17, just north of Georgetown. $25. 843-235-9600 or classatpawleys.com.
▪ “Music in the Park” concert with The Embers, 6-9 p.m. in Georgetown’s Francis Marion Park, at Front and Broad streets. Free. www.georgetownseaport.com/events.
▪ Loretta Lynn, 7 p.m. at Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $47.95, $57.95 or $67.95. 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
