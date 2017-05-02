Entertainment

May 02, 2017 9:53 AM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is it Anyway? 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Bouoevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Bullfrog, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, 21 Savage with Young M.A. Tee Grizzley and Young Nudy, 7 p.m. $29.50-$35. 843-272-3000.

House of Blues - deck

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Matt Parker and the Deacons, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, JT and the Strats, 12:30 p.m. 843-399-9463.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Crank Case and The Oilers, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Ajeva and Paperwork, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Diversity, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Saturday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Loretta Lynn, 7 p.m. $47.95. 843-272-1111.

Calabash Elks Lodge #2679

937 Carter Drive, Calabash, JT and the Strats, 6 p.m. 910-579-4600.

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Level 2 Student Showcase, 4:30 p.m. and Whose Beach Is It Anyway?, 7 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Bouoevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Who Shot JR?, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.

House of Blues - deck

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, N’ Tranze, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, James Haas as Elvis, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Ocean View Baptist Church

7300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Master Chorale: The Pirates of Penzance, 7:30 p.m. Adults $20, seniors and veterans $15, students up to 22 with ID $5, children 12 and under - No cover. 843-449-3384.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, PaperWork and Circuit Trio, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Sunday

Dead Dog Saloon

4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Band, 7 p.m. 843-651-0664.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Ocean View Baptist Church

7300 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Carolina Master Chorale: The Pirates of Penzance, 4 p.m. Adults $20, seniors and veterans $15, students up to 22 with ID - $5, children 12 and under - No cover. 843-449-3384.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Steve-O, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Justin Cody Fox, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Monday

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, The Sidewalk Saints, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Tuesday

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Passive Park

Surfside Drive and Willow Drive, Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Go Cart Mozart, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Wednesday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Bouoevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-399-9463.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery

4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue, 7 p.m. No cover.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sweet Sweet, 7 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Thursday

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Bouoevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - deck

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Bangarang, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Midtown Bistro

2004 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Tony Rosales Jazz, 5:30 p.m. 843-427-4720.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

