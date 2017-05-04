Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 5

Book sale opens at Georgetown library
Browse a Spring Book Sale. Details at 843-545-3300 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Georgetown County Library main branch, 405 Cleland St., Georgetown.
Spaghetti luncheon benefits Elk group’s charities
A spaghetti luncheon will benefit the Ladies of the Elk of Murrells Inlet scholarship fund for Socastee, St. James and Waccamaw high schoolers, and other local charities. To order delivery of 10 more meals, call 843-467-5496.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Villa Romana, 707 S. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. $10.
Free movies at two libraries, rec center
▪ “Solace,” 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ “La La Land,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. 843-918-2380.
▪ “Inferno,” 6:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Join downtown art walk for Cinco de Mayo
Join a “First Friday Art Walk” elebrating Cinco de Mayo. Details at 843-333-1212 or info@carlkerridge.com
Details: 4-8 p.m. in Five Points district in downtown Myrtle Beach, on and near Broadway and Main streets. Free.
First of two May social dances booked
Join a social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust. Details at 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
Details: 7-10 p.m. Friday and May 20 at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. Each $7.
‘Free Show Friday’ ushers in Old Southern
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Old Southern on May 5, Riley Green May 12, and Jobe Fortner May 19. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
HOB packs event calendar for weekend
A variety of shows will fill this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ Friday – On The Deck with “Cinco De Mayo Party,” 5 p.m. and Matt Parker and the Deacons, 7 p.m. each free; and 21 Savage, with Young M.A, Tee Grizzley, and Young Nudy, 8 p.m., for $29-$60.
▪ Saturday – On The Deck with “All Dogs Go to Happy Hour,” 3 p.m. with music by Brian Roessler, in benefit for Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, and N’Tranze 7 p.m., each with free admission; “Warfare 15,” 6 p.m. (buy tickets at warfare-mma.com); and “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” 7 p.m., for $42 (www.murdermysteryproductions.com).
▪ Sunday: Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
Improv troupe laughs up lineup for May
Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 an S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, rotates a slew of shows at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show, Saturday and May 20, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11.
▪ Adult shows – “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” Fridays through May 19, and on May 22; and “Menage-A-Prov,” May 13 – each $13.75 advance online or $15 at door.
▪ Student showcases – 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. May 18 – each $5.
‘Evita’ plays in downtown Conway theater
See chops on stage in Theatre of the Republic’s “Evita.” Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and May 10-13, and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 14, at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23.
