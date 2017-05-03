Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 4

Four sites host for National Prayer Day events
National Prayer Day will be observed at several local sites. Details at 843-446-1154 or togetherinchrist.info/national-day-of-prayer/
Details: 8 a.m. in Christ United Methodist Church lobby, 2901 Fantasy Way, off U.S. 501, just west of Myrtle Beach, across from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament; noon in front of old Horry County Courthouse, on Third Avenue in Conway; 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 500 Fourth Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Kings Highway, just south of U.S. Postal Service branch; and 6-7:30 p.m. at North Myrtle Beach’s “Horseshoe,” at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. All free.
Brookgreen zoo curator speaks at library
The Friends of the Waccamaw Library “1st Thursday” monthly adult education series continues with “Lowcountry Native Animals – What’s New at the Zoo,” with Andrea DeMuth, Brookgreen Gardens’ vice president and curator of zoological collections, in its Native Wildlife Zoo. Details at 843-314-3177, or www.thefowl.org.
Details: 10 a.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard (843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov). Free.
L.W. Paul Farm cooks up demonstrations
See demonstrations on cooking potatoes with garden pea, what was considered special for a Mother’s Day dinner. Details at 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway – open 9 a.m.-4 pm. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and free.
‘Geyser Girl’ author to sign books at store
Myrtle Brooks, of Brooklyn, N.Y., and author of “The Geyser Girl of Yellowstone Park,” will sign copies of her novel. Details at 718-235-5417 or www.myrtlebrooks.com.
Details: 1-3 p.m. at Book Warehouse, at Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, between Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest.
Meet artists in CCU ‘Portfolios II” exhibit
Meet artists in a reception for “Portfolios II: Senior Exhibition Studio Art,” an exhibit by graduating Coastal Carolina University seniors with majors in studio art and graphic design. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Details: 4:30-6:30 p.m. in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College building, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway – where exhibit is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Friday. Free.
Conway High students in band concert
See students in a band concert. Details at 843-488-0662 or ch.horrycountyschools.net/pages/Conway_High_School.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at Conway High School, 2301 Church St. (U.S. 501), north of U.S. 378.
