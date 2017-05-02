Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 3

Screening of ‘Sold’ covers human trafficking
The North Myrtle Beach Woman’s Club invites the public to a screening of “Sold,” about human trafficking, following a young girl from a rural village in Nepal to India. It’s based on a bestselling novel by Patricia McCormick, and inspired by true accounts. Details at 815-322-6623 or www.northmyrtlebeachwomansclub.com.
Details: 6:30-8:15 p.m. at Carmike 12, at Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $10 (also available at www.tugg.com/events/sold-nltf).
Edwards, Avatar Blue play Old Bull and Bush
Take in some jazz with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, every Wednesday night. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
‘Evita’ opens in downtown Conway theater
Theatre of the Republic’s opens Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Evita.” Details at 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 14 at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway. $23.
Comedians take turns at club this week
Shaun Jones will headline at 8 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; see Jamie Morgan at 8 p.m. Thursday and Sunday. Details at 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Details: At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach. Each $15.
Weekly cruise-in rolls at Hwy 55 in Conway
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
Trio of shows in GTS Theatre rotation
The GTS Theatre, 1220 Port Drive, Myrtle Beach, off southbound U.S. 17 Bypass, near Jamin Leather – and also accessed from S.C. 707 via Macklen Road, near the Super 8 motel – continues its spring slate of shows, with this schedule for the rest of this week. Prices vary by show. Details at 843-756-4386 (4FUN) or www.gtstheatre.com.
▪ “’70s Tribute Show,” 6 p.m. Wednesday.
▪ “Motor City Musical – A Tribute to Motown,” 8 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
▪ “Beach Party” 1960s tribute, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Comments