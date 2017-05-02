Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on May 2

Entertainment

Arts guild exhibit opens for 20th year

The opening of the Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), through June 1, includes a reception. (Also, Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, continues through May 21.) Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.

Details: 5:30-7:30 p.m. (awards at 6 p.m.) at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free.

Conway High presents ‘Pop Show’ concert

See students in concert with “Pop Show and All That Jazz.” Details at 843-488-0662 or ch.horrycountyschools.net/pages/Conway_High_School.

Details: 6:30 p.m. at Conway High School, 2301 Church St. (U.S. 501), north of U.S. 378.

Stamp club convenes on first Tuesday monthly

The Myrtle Beach Stamp Club meets the first Tuesday monthly, welcoming anyone interested in stamp collecting. This program will cover “Stamps of Hawaii.” Details at 843-347-0087,or email lilfort@sccoast.net.

Details: 7 p.m. at Grand Strand Senior Center, 1268 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach. Free admission; memberships available for $10 a year.

Weekly meditation series at Waccamaw Library

Elizabeth Monroy will lead a weekly “Meditation and Mindfulness” at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through May 23. Reserve a seat: call 843-545-3623 or email sbremner@gtcounty.org. More details at georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.

Details: 7 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard. Free.

Kennel club gathers at Friendly’s Restaurant

The Myrtle Beach Kennel Club meets on the first Tuesday every month. Details at 843-902-6338 or www.myrtlebeachkennelclub.com.

Details: 7 p.m. at Friendly’s Restaurant, 4705 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach. (Arrive by 6:30 p.m. to buy, join dinner beforehand.)

Cee-Jay Jones opens at Comedy Cabana

Carl “Cee-Jay” Jones will perform nightly through Saturday, with J.C. Carlson and Herb McCandless opening. Details at 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.

Details: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach, for $15 or $17.50.

