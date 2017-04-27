Discounts for Grand Stranders add incentive for outings

Discounts might be a dime a dozen as tools to attract, and bring back, vacationers to the Grand Strand.
Whether through AAA membership, senior citizenry, military and veteran thanks, or other extensions made for a slice off the price of an attraction or meal, don’t be bashful in asking if such deals are available wherever you go.
Local residents also have access to some kind markdowns for a memorable day or night out, especially in spring and autumn, two shoulder seasons that continue to grow around the summertime hotbed for tourism.
As the historic Swamp Fox roller coaster whirls by overhead at Family Kingdom Amusement Park – open Fridays-Sundays through May 21, then daily for summer as of May 26 – locals who show ID in the park office below the rails can buy a daylong rides wristband for $16.10, for a little more than half the regular price, which is $27.95, plus tax.
The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the 2015-16 Carolina League Mills Cup champions, in just their third year as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of Chicago Cubs, go to bat again with “Locals Appreciation Saturdays.” For home games on those days, residents of Horry and Georgetown counties who show ID at the box office will receive $3 off the three tiers of seating, which are $9, $11 or $13 in advance, and $2 more on game day.
Here is a sampling of some major deals handy for Grand Stranders. More local discounts might be out there, maybe at eateries, so speak up and ask. Why not save a little more when loading up on good times for an outing?
Broadway at the Beach area in Myrtle Beach
▪ At Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North (843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com), and the four other Ripley’s Myrtle Beach attractions, 901-915 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach (843-448-2331 or www.ripleys.com/myrtlebeach) – Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure, Ripley’s Marvelous Mirror Maze, and Ripley’s 5D Moving Theater – half-off admission each, plus tax, for residents of Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties, with ID.
▪ WonderWorks, an indoor and scientific playground, open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays Saturdays, at Broadway at the Beach, at U.S. 17 and 21st Avenue North – $5 discount off all-access admission for residents of Horry, Georgetown and Brunswick counties with ID, which regularly, plus tax, is $27.99 for ages 13-59, $17.99 ages 4-12 and 60 and older, and free ages 3 and younger. 843-626-9962 or www.wonderworksonline.com/myrtle-beach/.
▪ “Local Pit Pass,” at Broadway Grand Prix Family Race Park, 1820 21st Ave North Ext., at U.S. 17, Myrtle Beach, across from Broadway at the Beach – with ID, for residents of Horry, Georgetown, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marlboro, Marion and Williamsburg counties in South Carolina, and Brunswick, Columbus or Robeson counties in North Carolina – With purchase, receive rides wristband for that day, then on future visits, $10 off regular admission price and for food, beverage and retail buys, and $5 discount off wristbands for as many as six friends any day. 843-839-4080 or www.broadwaygrandprix.com.
▪ Myrtle Beach Pelicans, at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach (Enter parking lot from Robert M. Grissom Parkway) – “Locals Appreciation Saturdays,” for residents of Horry and Georgetown counties, $3 discount with local ID, at box office (also, $3 discount for all military, with ID, for home games on any day). Tickets regularly $9, $11 or $13 advance – and $2 more on game day. 843-918-6000, 877-918-8499 (TIXX) or www.myrtlebeachpelicans.com.
Amusements riding high, also on wheels
▪ Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open Fridays-Sundays through May 21, then daily for summer as of May 26. All-day ride wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
▪ At Fun Warehouse, 2349 Dick Pond Road (S.C. 544), near Surfside Beach, a half-mile east of U.S. 17 – “VIP Card,” available September through May for residents of Horry and Georgetown counties with ID, for free, bringing discounts for various activities such as roller skating. 843-748-0302 or www.funwarehousemb.com.
House shows
▪ Calvin Gilmore Theater, on U.S. 17 Business, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 – “Local Pass” $25 with ID – for residents of Horry, Georgetown, Florence, Williamsburg, Berkeley, Charleston, Marion, Dillon, Darlington counties in South Carolina, and Brunswick, New Hanover and Columbus counties in North Carolina – giving holder unlimited visits to regular season performances of “The Carolina Opry,” Time Warp” and “Thunder and Light” for $15 each, and “The Carolina Opry Christmas Special” shows $35 each. 843-913-4000, 800-843-6779 or www.thecarolinaopry.com.
▪ Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach – Locals Fan Club,” free for residents of Horry, Georgetown, Marion and Florence counties to sign up, with ID, at box office, for access to year-round discounts. 843-238-7827, 800-960-7469 or www.legendsinconcert.com/myrtle-beach.
▪ Alabama Theatre, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach: “Season Pass,” also known as “Locals Pass” – giving holder ticket each to “One the Show,” “The South’s Grandest Christmas Show” and one guest artist concert, and unlimited visits to “One” and midweek performances for “The South’s Grandest Christmas Show” for $7 service charge each. Pass price varies based on selection of guest artist, such as Hannah native Josh Turner, who plays July 14, and The Oak Ridge Boys (Oct. 21). 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 (BAMA) or www.alabama-theatre.com.
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
Comments