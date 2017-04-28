Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 29

Get out for Earth Day, in Conway, Southport
▪ “Earth Day Music Fest” for The Wellness Council for South Carolina, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – also with “Diabetes 5K” at 8 a.m. – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. 843-995-3199 or wellnesscouncilsc.org.
▪ “NatureFest,” 7 a.m.-noon across downtown Southport, N.C., including Trinity Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash St., and Franklin Square Park. Free admission; fees for field trips. 910-290-6802 or cityofsouthport.com.
Bevy of benefits include dragon boat races
▪ Ninth annual “Dragon Boat Festival,” for Ground Zero of Myrtle Beach, ministry to teens, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. Free to see races. 843-945-9440 or www.gzdragonboat.com.
▪ “March for Babies,” for March of Dimes Foundation, 9 a.m. at TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Robert M. Grissom Parkway. www.marchforbabies.org.
▪ Socastee Heritage Festival, for Socastee Heritage Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dick Pond Road, between Socastee Boulevard (S.C. 707) and Forestbrook Road, by swing bridge. Free. Also, Hot Rod Promotions car show (843-503-8245), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for $20 registration, and free to see. 843-900-0205 or socasteehf.com.
▪ Spring fundraiser for Safe Haven 4 Cats nonprofit in North Myrtle Beach, 4-8 p.m. at Calli Baker’s Firehouse Bar & Grill, 910 Lake Arrowhead Road, north of Myrtle Beach. 843-333-5704, or email safehaven4cats@gmail.com.
▪ “Wine Fest,” in “Venetian Magic” theme, for Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. $50. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
Car shows rev up college, aquarium plaza
▪ Horry-Georgetown Technical College Student Veterans Organization benefit car show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. near Building 1100 on Conway campus, on U.S. 501, south of S.C. 544. Free to see; car registration $5 for HGTC or Coastal Carolina University students, otherwise $10, at hgtcsvo.wufoo.com/forms/z1f0r8250gvdijd/. 843-349-5194.
▪ Car show with Myrtle Beach Car Club, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. outside Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach. Free. 843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com.
‘Science Cinema,’ ‘Strand Cinema’ cued up
▪ “Science Cinema” with “Racing Extinction,” 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. at N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville, 415 S. Madison St. Free. Parental guidance advised. 910-914-4185 or www.naturalsciences.org.
▪ Strand Cinema: “Hell or High Water” 2:30 p.m., and “Moonlight” 7 p.m. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
Health fair among slew of special events
▪ Ladies Auxiliary Yard & Bake Sale, 8 a.m.-noon at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Murrells Inlet. 843-651-6900.
▪ Community Health Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Little River United Methodist Church, at U.S. 17 and Mineola Avenue. Free. 843-281-8155 or oceansiders@aol.com.
▪ Benefit for Kind Keeper Animal Rescue, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Gander Mountain, off U.S. 501, near Carolina Forest. 843-855-1398 or kindkeeper.org.
▪ Book signing with Frank Beacham, author of “Whitewash: A Journey through Music, Mayhem & Murder,” 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Beach Memories, 219 Main St., North Myrtle Beach. 843-249-9116.
‘Art in Common’ leads choices of arts outings
▪ Spring “Art in Common” Arts & Crafts Festival by Seacoast Artists Gallery, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, across street. Free. 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
▪ Auditions for “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” 2-4 p.m. Saturday and 5-8 p.m. Sunday –– for shows in August – at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. – also host for “Madame Melville,” with mature subject matter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, for $20, and $12 students with ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
▪ Final day for “ArtFields” festival and competition, at various spots in Lake City, in southern Florence County, on U.S. 52, accessed from U.S. 378, about 45 miles west from Conway and about 20 miles north of Kingstree. 843-374-0180 or www.artfieldssc.org.
Oldies, Christian music, funk fill Strand
▪ “Oldies Music Saturday” noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $5. Also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ At House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply: Mystic Vibrations, 7-11 p.m. on The Deck, for free; “Taste of the Coast,” for Risen Christ Christian Academy of North Myrtle Beach (843-272-8163 or risenchristmyrtlebeach.org), 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with tickets sold at door; and “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” 7 p.m., for $42.
▪ “Singing in the Sun” finale – with Jason Crabb, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the Harvesters, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jon Bowman, speaker – 6:30 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $21 general or $26-$29 reserved ages 13 and older, free ages 12 and younger. 888-238-6858 or www.abrahamproductions.net.
Two more tribute contest rounds in ‘Elvis Festival’
The third annual “Elvis Festival” fills two more days. Buy tickets at 888-406-5885 or www.myrtlebeachelvisfestival.com:
▪ Saturday – At Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach, second preliminary round for Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest, 1-5 p.m., and “Elvis Presley, The Legend” all-Elvis Legends” concert, 8 p.m. with Ryan Pelton, Austin Irby, Cote Deonath, Travis Powell, and Change of Habit Tribute Band; and After Hours Party, 11 p.m at site to be announced.
▪ Sunday – “Elvis Gospel Event,” 10-11:30 a.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park, at Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard; tribute contest finals, 1-5 p.m. at Legends theater; and “Wrap Party,” 7 p.m. at Johnny Rockets, at Broadway at the Beach.
