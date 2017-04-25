Entertainment

April 25, 2017 11:27 AM

Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday

Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater

2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.

Cactus Jack’s Bar & Grill

507 37th Ave. S., North Myrtle Beach, Bickleigh Bridge Band, 10:30 p.m. 843-272-7445.

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway?, 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Jim Florentine, Bill Boronkay and Cooter Douglas, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $17.50/$20. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

Duplin Winery

4650 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 2:30 p.m.

House of Blues

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, 7:30 p.m. $25-$55 and Matt Parker and the Deacons, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, TreeHouse, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Painted Man, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Wheelwright Auditorium at Coastal Carolina University

108 Spadoni Park Circle, Conway, “Rock the Jukebox” St. Andrew Catholic School Spring Musical, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-444-5774.

Saturday

Carolina Improv

10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Night Out is It Anyway?, 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Jim Florentine, Bill Boronkay and Cooter Douglas, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. $17.50-$20. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - deck

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Mystic Vibrations, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Fat Jack Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew and Friends, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Salt Water Creek

4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Sunday

Alabama Theatre

4750 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Rick Alviti: That’s the Way It Was, 7:30 p.m. $27.40-$34.95. 843-272-1111.

Kaminski House Museum

1003 Front St., Georgetown, Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra, 3 p.m.No cover. 843-546-7706.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Drew and Friends, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

Wahoo’s Fish House

3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Timmy Pierce, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.

Monday

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Tuesday

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, CJ Jones, JC Carlson and Herb McCandless, 8 p.m. $17.50-$20. 843-449-4242.

Passive Park

Surfside Drive and Willow Drive, Surfside Beach, Surfside Beach Sunday Serenades, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-650-9548.

McFadden’s Sports Pub

1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

Wednesday

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, CJ Jones, JC Carlson and Herb McCandless, 8 p.m. $17.50-$20. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.

La Belle Amie Vineyard

1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. No cover. 843-399-9463.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant

1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Thunder and Light, 1 p.m. and Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

The Old Bull and Bush Pub and Eatery

4700 U.S.17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue, 7 p.m. No cover.

Thursday

Comedy Cabana

9588 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, CJ Jones, JC Carlson and Herb McCandless, 8 p.m. $17.50-$20. 843-449-4242.

Danny Lee’s Place

4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.

House of Blues - deck

4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Bangarang, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.

Pawleys Island Tavern

10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Jericho Creek, 8 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.

The Calvin Gilmore Theater

8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.

