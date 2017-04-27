Elvis extravaganza to get weekend ‘All Shook Up’ | Best Bets

THURSDAY-SUNDAY | 04.27-04.30
‘Elvis Festival’ brings preliminary rounds for tribute artist contest
The third annual “Elvis Festival” spans four days through Sunday, including special shows, and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary rounds from which trhe winner gains a chance to compete in the national contest in August, during Elvis Week in Memphis, Tenn.:
▪ Thursday – Opening celebration, 6-8 p.m. at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Park, on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, between Eighth and Ninth avenues North; and opening night party, 8 p.m. till closing, at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel.
▪ Friday – At Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach, first round of tribute contest, 1-5 p.m., and special tribute show headlined by Elvis tribute artist Travis Powell, 8 p.m.; and After Hours Party, 11 p.m at site to be announced.
▪ Saturday – At Legends theater, second round of tribute contest, 1-5 p.m., and “Elvis Presley, The Legend” all-Elvis Legends” concert, 8 p.m. with Ryan Pelton (who also will perform at this site, Aug. 21-Oct. 30), Austin Irby, Cote Deonath, Powell, and Change of Habit Tribute Band; and After Hours Party, 11 p.m at site to be announced.
▪ Sunday – “Elvis Gospel Event,” 10-11:30 a.m. at Myrtle Beach’s Plyler Park, at Mr. Joe White Avenue and North Ocean Boulevard; tribute contest finals, 1-5 p.m. at Legends theater; and “Wrap Party,” 7 p.m. at Johnny Rockets, at Broadway at the Beach.
All-access ticket packages start at $119, and individual show tickets are available, at 888-406-5885 or www.myrtlebeachelvisfestival.com.
Also, separate from these festivities, the Rick Alviti Showband’s “That’s The Way it Was – Tribute To Elvis” is 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Alabama Theatre, at Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach, for $27.40 or $34.95. Details at 843-272-1111, 800-342-2262 or www.alabama-theatre.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY | 04.29-04.30, 05.02, 05.03
Gallery, guild, college, theater present art showcases
▪ Spring “Art in Common” Arts & Crafts Festival by Seacoast Artists Gallery – based at 3032 Nevers St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in city’s Valor Memorial Garden, across street. Free. 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
▪ International Jazz Day concert by Gold Key Jazz Society of Myrtle Beach, 4 p.m. Sunday at Coastal Carolina University Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, off S.C. 544 or U.S. 501 in Conway. Free. 843-349-2352, or email atully@coastal.edu.
▪ 20th annual Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show (www.wacg.org), Tuesday-June 1 at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. Free. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
▪ Theatre of the Republic’s “Evita,” opening May 3 at Main Street Theatre, 335 Main St., Conway: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through May 13. $23. 843-488-0821 or www.theatreoftherepublic.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY | 04.29, 04.30
Get outside for Earth Day, in Conway, Murrells Inlet
▪ 10th annual “Earth Day Music Fest” for The Wellness Council for South Carolina, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday – also with “Diabetes 5K” at 8 a.m. – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. 843-995-3199 or wellnesscouncilsc.org.
▪ Annual “Spring Tide: A Day for the Inlet,” Sunday, by Murrells Inlet 2020 preservation group, with local cleanup day: Meet 9:30 a.m. at Morse Park Landing, on south end of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, then work until noon, and participants reconvene nearby at Hot Fish Club for live music and festivities, 12:30-4 p.m., including “Best Damn Chowder Cook-Off,” until 3 p.m. 843-357-2007 or www.murrellsinletsc.com.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY | 04.29, 04.30
Bevy of benefits include dragon boats, HGTC car show, Socastee fest
▪ Ninth annual “Dragon Boat Festival,” for Ground Zero of Myrtle Beach, ministry to teens, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. Free to see races. 843-945-9440 or www.gzdragonboat.com.
▪ Horry-Georgetown Technical College Student Veterans Organization benefit car show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, near Building 1100 on Conway campus, on U.S. 501, south of S.C. 544. Free to see; car registration $5 for HGTC or Coastal Carolina University students, otherwise $10, at hgtcsvo.wufoo.com/forms/z1f0r8250gvdijd/. 843-349-5194.
▪ “March for Babies,” for March of Dimes Foundation, 9 a.m. Saturday at TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Robert M. Grissom Parkway. www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo/?EventID=18182.
▪ Socastee Heritage Festival, for Socastee Heritage Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday on Dick Pond Road, between Socastee Boulevard (S.C. 707) and Forestbrook Road, by swing bridge – around corner from Socastee High and Elementary schools. Free. Also, Hot Rod Promotions car show (843-503-8245), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for $20 registration, and free to see. 843-900-0205 or socasteehf.com.
▪ Spring fundraiser for Safe Haven 4 Cats nonprofit in North Myrtle Beach – including silent auction and 50/50 raffle – 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Calli Baker’s Firehouse Bar & Grill, 910 Lake Arrowhead Road, north of Myrtle Beach. 843-333-5704, or email safehaven4cats@gmail.com.
▪ Ninth annual “Tastes at Pawleys,” benefiting Father Pat’s Lunch Kitchen, 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. Admission $4 advance ages 13 and older ($5 at door), and free ages 12 and younger. Food tickets sold in $1 increments. 843-237-3428 or www.pbocchurch.com.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY | 04.29-04.30
Two fundraisers among southern Brunswick County festivals
▪ “NatureFest,” 7 a.m.-noon Saturday across downtown Southport, N.C., including Trinity Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash St., and Franklin Square Park. Free admission; fees for field trips. 910-290-6802 or cityofsouthport.com.
▪ “Wine Fest,” in “Venetian Magic” theme, for Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. $50. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Old Bridge Preservation Society’s fifth annual Strawberry and Wine Festival benefit, including Mike’s Garage Band, noon-5 p.m. Sunday in Sunset Beach Town Park, on Sunset Boulevard. $5. 910-579-9021 or www.oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
SUNDAY | 04.30
Youth orchestra, Serendipity Singers, organists perform
▪ “Made in the Shade” Concert Series kickoff with Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra, 3 p.m. Sunday on lawn at Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown. (Also, Indigo Choral Society, 7 p.m. July 4; and “Jazz Under the Oaks,” 2 p.m. Oct. 29 with Denny Hess Trio and Kevin Jayroe.) Free. 843-546-7706 or kaminskimuseum.org.
▪ Serendipity Singers’ “This Thing Called Love” (843-357-2561 or www.serendipitysingersofsc.com) – in “Arts at the Church” series – 3 p.m. Sunday at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2061 Glenns Bay Road, west of Surfside Beach. Free. 843-650-0313, or email arts.at.the church@gmail.com.
▪ Recital by American Guild of Organists, Grand Strand Chapter, 4 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Church, 3560 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island. Free. 843-488-4251 or www.agograndstrand.org.
