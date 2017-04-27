Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 27

Dine or lunch out, help Miss Ruby’s Kids
“Dining For a Cause” continues, with a portion of proceeds this day benefiting Miss Ruby’s Kids, an early childhood education program in Georgetown County (843-436-7197 or www.missrubyskids.net). Reservations at 843-314-9369.
Details: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. at Southern Comforts Restaurant, Bakery & Bar, 13089 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island.
‘Elvis Festival’ opens with events at two sites
The third annual “Elvis Festival” opens for four days through Sunday, including special shows and Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest preliminary rounds Friday-Sunday, at Legends in Concert, 2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, at U.S. 17 and 29th Avenue North, at Broadway at the Beach. All-access ticket packages start at $119, and individual show tickets available, at 888-406-5885 or www.myrtlebeachelvisfestival.com.
Details: Opening celebration, 6-8 p.m. at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Park, on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard, between Eighth and Ninth avenues North, and opening night party, 8 p.m. till closing, at The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel.
Band concert at Waccamaw High School
Take in spring band concert for Waccamaw Middle and High schools. Details at 843-237-9899 or www.whs.gcsd.k12.sc.us.
Details: 6 p.m. at Waccamaw High School, 2412 Kings River Road, Pawleys Island.
Three more nights for music festival in ‘Sun’
The 17th annual “Singing in the Sun” Christian music extravaganza continues at 6:30 p.m. daily at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North, with this main lineup. Details at 888-238-6858 or www.abrahamproductions.net/singing_in_the_sun.php:
▪ Thursday – Triumphant Quartet, Brian Free and Assurance, Gold City, the Whisnants, Erwins, and Herb Reavis, speaker.
▪ Friday – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, the Martins, Tribute Quartet, the Guardians, and Robert Jeffress, speaker.
▪ Saturday – Jason Crabb, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the Harvesters, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jon Bowman, speaker.
Details: Tickets nightly, for ages 13 and older are $21 general admission and $26-$29 reserved, with multi-night ticket discount of $5 for three-night package. Free for ages 12 and younger.
Library host for student poetry contest
The Friends of the Waccamaw Library will have their ninth annual “Student Poetry: A Night with Poets” contest. Details at 843-545-3623, georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov, or email sbremner@gtcounty.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
‘Classic Nashville Roadshow’ on college stage
Catch the “Classic Nashville Roadshow” with Jason Petty and Katie Deal. Details at 910-755-7416; 800-754-1050, ext. 7416; or www.bccowa.com.
Details: 7:30 p.m. at Brunswick Community College, off U.S. 17 in Supply, N.C. $29 adults, $27 seniors and students, and $10 ages 12 and younger.
‘Madame Melville’ at Brunswick Little Theatre
“Madame Melville,” a play set in Paris, with mature subject matter, goes one more weekend: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Details: At Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, and $12 students with ID.
‘Miatas at Myrtle Beach’ opens for weekend
The Triad Miata Club opens its 11th annual “Miatas At Myrtle Beach” – benefiting the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina – Thursday-Sunday. Details at 336-869-7734 or www.miatasatmyrtlebeach.org.
Details: At Ocean Dunes Resort & Villas, 201 75th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach.
