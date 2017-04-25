Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 26

Exhibit, orchestra concerts on tap at CCU
Coastal Carolina University has two arts outings on the main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway:
▪ Opening of “Portfolios II: Senior Exhibition Studio Art,” 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays through May 5 – also with reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. May 4 – in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College building. Free. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
▪ Long Bay Symphony Youth Orchestra and Coastal Carolina University Orchestra, in spring concert – with music by such composers as Brahms, Wagner and Saint-Saëns – 7:30 p.m. in Wheelwright Auditorium. $10 adults, $5 students. Buy tickets at 843-448-8379 or longbaysymphony.com.
Music festival sings nightly through Saturday
The 17th annual “Singing in the Sun” Christian music extravaganza entails concerts at 6:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North, with this main lineup. Details at 888-238-6858 or www.abrahamproductions.net/singing_in_the_sun.php:
▪ Wednesday – Ivan Parker, Mark Trammel Quartet, the Talleys, Primitive Quartet, the Browders, and C.T. Townsend, speaker.
▪ Thursday – Triumphant Quartet, Brian Free and Assurance, Gold City, the Whisnants, Erwins, and Herb Reavis, speaker.
▪ Friday – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, the Martins, Tribute Quartet, the Guardians, and Robert Jeffress, speaker.
▪ Saturday – Jason Crabb, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the Harvesters, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jon Bowman, speaker.
Details: Tickets nightly, for ages 13 and older are $21 general admission and $26-$29 reserved, with multi-night ticket discounts of $5 and $7 and $10 for three- and four-night packages, respectively. Free for ages 12 and younger.
HighRoad gives free concert at church
The HighRoad women’s quartet will give a free concert. Details at 843-249-2448 or www.fbcnmb.com, and www.highroadmusic.com.
Details: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, at Sixth Avenue South. Free.
Edwards, Avatar Blue play Old Bull and Bush
Take in some jazz with Jerry Edwards, an 85-year-old guitarist, with the band Avatar Blue, every Wednesday night. Details at 843-267-9940.
Details: 7-9 p.m. at The Old Bull and Bush, 4700 U.S. 17, on west frontage road, just north of Palmetto Pointe Boulevard, near Socastee and south city limits of Myrtle Beach. No cover charge.
