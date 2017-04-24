Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 25

‘Wash Day’ flows at museum’s L.W. Paul farm
Celebrate “Wash Day” with demonstrations on a chore as seen decades ago. Details at 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway. Free.
‘Concussion’ screening comes with talk afterward
See the movie “Concussion,” about a forensic pathologist researching the effects of repeated concussions and head trauma on NFL players, and afterward, join a discussion about health issues and related communications. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
Details: 5 p.m. in Coastal Carolina University’s The Coastal Theater (Lib Jackson Student Union A-110). Free.
Join discussion of ‘Underground Railroad’ novel
John Charles Williamson will lead a discussion of “The Underground Railroad,” a novel by Colson Whitehead. Details at 843-545-3623 or georgetowncountylibrary.sc.gov.
Details: 6 p.m. at at Georgetown County Library’s Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
Music festival sings nightly through Saturday
The 17th annual “Singing in the Sun” Christian music extravaganza entails concerts at 6:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North, with this main lineup. Details at 888-238-6858 or www.abrahamproductions.net/singing_in_the_sun.php:
▪ Tuesday – The Hoppers, Guy Penrod, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Jim Brady Trio, HighRoad, and David Jeremiah, speaker.
▪ Wednesday – Ivan Parker, Mark Trammel Quartet, the Talleys, Primitive Quartet, the Browders, and C.T. Townsend, speaker.
▪ Thursday – Triumphant Quartet, Brian Free and Assurance, Gold City, the Whisnants, Erwins, and Herb Reavis, speaker.
▪ Friday – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, the Martins, Tribute Quartet, the Guardians, and Robert Jeffress, speaker.
▪ Saturday – Jason Crabb, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck & New River, the Harvesters, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jon Bowman, speaker.
Details: Tickets nightly, for ages 13 and older are $21 general admission and $26-$29 reserved, with multi-night ticket discounts of $5, $7 and $10 for three, four and five-night packages, respectively. Free for ages 12 and younger.
Comedy clubs roll out headliners for week
Check out a comedian, with shows nightly:
▪ At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach: Carl Michael magic, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Friday for $19.99 ages 13 and older, otherwise $9.99; Jamie Morgan, 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, for $15; and Earl David Reed, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, for $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
▪ At Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach: Al Yountz, 8 p.m. Tuesday, for $15 or $17.50; and Jim Florentine, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, for $17.50 or $20. All shows with with Bill Boronkay and Cooter Douglas opening. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
