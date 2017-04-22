Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 23

Start day with two benefits, art in park
▪ All-you-can-eat breakfast for Dress for Babies – which relays new and gently used clothing for infants through age 1, as well as baby blankets and diapers, to local needy families – 8 a.m.-noon Sunday at The Beaver Bar, 3534 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $5. 843-465-0291.
▪ “5K Race for the Planet” benefit, 8 a.m. Sunday at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach. $35 through Saturday, or $40 at 7 a.m. on race day. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher-special-events.
▪ “Art in the Park,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common. Free. 843-446-3830 or www.artsyparksy.com.
High school art exhibit opens at museum
The Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition opens with a reception, 1-3 p.m., and goes through May 21. Also, Sunday is the final day for the exhibits “Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints” and “The Fabric of Our Collection.” Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org,.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Auditions start for Swamp Fox Players show
The Swamp Fox Players will have auditions for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” for performances starting July 21. Details at 843-527-2924, www.swampfoxplayers.com, or email josiegirl77@yahoo.com.
Details: 1-3 p.m. Sunday (and 10 a.m.-noon May 6) at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown.
‘Waves of the Future’ plays Gilmore Theater
Chicora Rotary Club’s fifth annual “Waves of the Future: Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” will benefit fine arts programs in Horry County Schools, and local and international Rotary projects such as polio eradication. Details at 843-913-4000 or chicorarotary.org/waves-of-the-future/.
Details: 4 p.m. at Calvin Gilmore Theater, on U.S. 17 Business at U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. $19.95, $24.95 or $34.95 ages 17 and older; and $9.95 and $14.95 seats available in first two tiers for children. Also, every paid ticket to “Waves of the Future” will include a non-transferable voucher to attend a performance of “The Carolina Opry” or “Time Warp” – up to $49.40 retail value – for any performance, April 17-29.
Free Sunday concert series at Boathouse
The “Sunday Funday” summer concert series showcases national and regional touring artists – 5 p.m. weekly, including Fortunate Youth on April 23, Dangermuffin April 30, Ballyhoo! May 7, Puddle of Mud May 14, Frankie Ballard May 21, Almost Kings May 28, Quiet Riot June 4, Big Something June 11, Atlas Road Crew June 18, and Badfish in tribute to Sublime June 25. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
CCU ‘Celebrations’ arts series concludes
The is the last day of Coastal Carolina University student dance performances in the “Celebrations” arts series. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
Details: 3 and 7:30 p.m. in CCU Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Each $7.
‘Madame Melville’ at Brunswick Little Theatre
See “Madame Melville,” a play set in Paris, with mature subject matter, 3 p.m. Sundays through April 30, and 7:30 p.m. April 27-29. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Details: At Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, and $12 students with ID.
Take in ‘Affair to Remember’ in flashback series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “An Affair to Remember,” from 1959, on April 23 and 26, “Double Indemnity” (April 30 and May 3); “The Breakfast Club” (May 7 and 10); and “The Sound of Music” (May 14 and 17) . Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
Escape for ‘ArtFields’ across Lake City
The fifth annual “ArtFields” festival and competition, with works by dozens of artists across the Southeast. Details at 843-374-0180 or www.artfieldssc.org.
Details: Daily through April 29 at various spots in Lake City, in southern Florence County, on U.S. 52, accessed from U.S. 378, about 45 miles west from Conway and about 20 miles north of Kingstree.
