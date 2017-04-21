Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 22

Film fest, at Grand 14, rolls into final day
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, concludes $10 per film block or $50 all-access pass. Details at 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com:
▪ Noon-2 p.m. – “The Trails and Tribulations of Ending It All” (5 minutes); “The Gullah Project” (7); “The Book Artist,” from Germany (6); “Shala,” Brazil (11); and “Train to Adulthood,” Hungary (80).
▪ 2:30-4:30 p.m. – “The Peach Man” (6); “Feinkost (Fine Food),” Germany (14); and “New Chefs on the Block” (95).
▪ 5-7 p.m. – “The Cost of Living,” Israel (10); “Crab Trap” (25); “Rose’s Turn” (16); “Turtleface” (24); and “Pitter Patter Goes My Heart,” Germany and Austria (22).
▪ 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Scooter Accident,” Germany (5); “Wolf of Vengeance,” Japan (4); “The Telegram Man,” Australia (14); “Split Ticket” (20); “Hot Set” (17); Hi-Glow Retro” (14); and “Sengatan,” Australia and Indonesia (11).
▪ 9:45 p.m. – Awards ceremony, in theater, then after-party, next door at Co Sushi (cash bar).
Get outside for choice of fundraisers
▪ “River Walk and Paddle for the Waccamaw,” with Waccamaw Riverkeeper/Winyah Rivers Foundation, 10 a.m.-noon from Conway Riverwalk to Conway Marina, on Elm Street, downtown (free kayaks to borrow – first come, first served). 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
▪ “Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser,” 10 a.m., benefiting, and from, Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs headquarters, 250 Victory Lane, Conway. Register 8:30 a.m.: $20 rider, $10 passenger. Cars welcome. 843-349-7237 or www.hcdsn.org.
▪ “Woodsong Porch and Art Stroll,” for Woodsong Scholarship for Construction Industry Careers at Brunswick Community College, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in Village of Woodsong, 529 Sylvan St., Shallotte, N.C. $5. www.woodsongporchandartstroll.com.
▪ “Relay for Life,” for American Cancer Society, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. 800-227-2345 or www.relayforlife.org/mbsc.
Downtowns, parks welcome various festivals
▪ “Party for the Planet” in Myrtle Beach, with beach cleanup 8 a.m. at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, on 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, then party on plaza, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ripley’s Aquarium, at Broadway at the Beach, on 29th Avenue North. Free. 843-916-0888, 800-734-8888 or www.ripleysaquarium.com.
▪ Laurel Street Yard Sale, 8 a.m.-noon in downtown Conway. 843-248-6260 or conwayalive.com.
▪ Loris Spring Festival & Outdoor Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. downtown, including “Duck Meat Calling Competition” at 1 p.m. (register 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.); and classic car cruise-in. 843-756-6030 or www.lorischamber.com.
▪ “Pet Fair,” 9 a.m.-noon at Surfside Beach Dog Park, at Willow Drive and First Avenue North. Free. 843-650-9548 or www.surfsidebeach.org.
▪ “A Taste of Calabash,” 10 a.m.-7 p.m in Calabash Community Park, 868 Persimmon Road. Sampling “passport” advance $8 ages 13 and older, otherwise $6 – or each $2 more at gate. 910-579-6747 or townofcalabash.net.
▪ Family Fun Festival by Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Broadway at the Beach, along 21st Avenue North. 843-236-6222 or www.christianacademyonline.org.
Drive into free car shows, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Car show with Myrtle Beach Car Club (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com) at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501, Conway, across from Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Free. 843-347-4914.
▪ Hot Rod Promotions cruise-in, at Cheesesteak Factory, 310 U.S. 17 Business N., Surfside Beach. Free. 843-503-8245.
Concerts include South by Southeast feast
▪ “April Music Fest” noon-5 p.m. at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School. $8; bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ South by Southeast Music Feast – benefiting local school music programs – with Matt Haeck & Band, at Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St., Doors open 6 p.m., pot-luck dinner at 6:30, concert 7:30 p.m. $20 advance or $25 at door. 843-251-6402 or southbysoutheast.org.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” 7 p.m. at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach. $42. 843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach, and www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
Dancers, open-mic, play command stages
▪ “Celebrations” finale weekend, with dancing by Coastal Carolina University students, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in CCU Edwards Recital Hall, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Each $7. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ “Madame Melville,” with mature subject matter, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and April 28-29, and 3 p.m. Sundays, through April 30 at Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, and $12 students with ID. 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
▪ “Take the Stage” open-mic night, 8 p.m. at Stage Left Theatre Company, 3064 DeVille St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common. Free to see; $2 to perform. 843-232-0339 or www.stagelefttheatremb.com.
Museums, planetarium primed for programs
▪ “Marsh Discovery Walk,” 11 a.m. – meet at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. Free with admission: $9.50 ages 13-61, $8.50 ages 62 and older, $7.50 ages 3-12, and free ages 2 and younger. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “The Venus Flytrap” program, with James Luken, 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Free telescope viewing, as part of fifth annual “N.C. Statewide Star Party,” 7 p.m., starting with “From Earth to the Universe” Sky Theater program, at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
Art in park, dance among other outings
▪ “Art in the Park,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday in Myrtle Beach’s Valor Memorial Garden, on Farrow Parkway, at The Market Common. Free. 843-446-3830 or www.artsyparksy.com.
▪ Strand Cinema, with “Hidden Figures” at 2:30 p.m., and “The Salesman” 7 p.m., at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ Social dance, with music from disc jockeys Rosalie and Jack Drust, 7-10 p.m. at Myrtle Beach Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand Campus. $7. 570-881-0244, or email rosaliejack1566@gmail.com.
▪ “ArtFields” festival and competition, daily through April 29 across Lake City, in southern Florence County, on U.S. 52, accessed from U.S. 378, about 45 miles west from Conway and about 20 miles north of Kingstree. 843-374-0180 or www.artfieldssc.org.
