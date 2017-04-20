Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 21

Library, theater, rec center host for movies
▪ “Collateral Beauty,” 1:30 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Memorial Library, 400 14th Ave. N., at Kings Highway. Free. 843-918-1281 or www.chapinlibrary.org.
▪ Strand Cinema, on Friday with “Moonlight” at 2:30 p.m. and “Hell or High Water” 7 p.m.; and on Saturday: “Hidden Figures” 2:30 p.m., and “The Salesman” 7 p.m. – at Strand Theater, 710 Front St., Georgetown. Each $5 members, otherwise $7. 843-527-2924 or www.strandcinema.org.
▪ “Mr. Church,” 3 p.m., for adults, in Myrtle Beach’s Base Recreation Center, 800 Gabreski Lane, near Pampas Drive and Horry-Georgetown Technical College Grand Strand campus. Free. 843-918-2380.
HOB weekend leads with ‘Local Brew’ fest
A variety of shows will fill this weekend at House of Blues, in Barefoot Landing, on U.S. 17 in North Myrtle Beach (843-272-3000 or www.hob.com/myrtlebeach). Ticketing fees might apply:
▪ “Local Brews Local Grooves” festival, 6 p.m. Friday.
▪ “Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre,” by Murder Mystery Productions, 7 p.m. Saturday. $42. www.murdermysteryproductions.com.
▪ Gospel Brunch, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. $33 ages 11 and older, $16.50 ages 4-10, and free ages 3 and younger, and reservations at 843-913-3746.
‘Travels with Darley’ season wraps up in Illinois
The third season of PBS’ “Travels with Darley,” with Darley Newman, the host and producer – and a Myrtle Beach childhood native – concludes with “Illinois Ottawa & Beyond” April 21. Details at www.travelswithdarley.com. For other options to view new and past episodes, check www.scetv.org (including 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays on SCC), and www.unctv.org (where this new season was scheduled to start airing at 9:30 p.m. April 20 on UNC-Explorer).
Details: 7-7:30 p.m. on ETV across South Carolina – including WHMC-TV 23 of Conway and WITV-TV 7 of Charleston.
Doolittle raid symposium aboard Yorktown
Take an easy escape for a free symposium on the Doolittle Raid, the first U.S. airstrike on Tokyo in World War II, with James M. Scott of Mount Pleasant, author of “Target Tokyo,” and Martin Crouch, son of Columbia native and Doolittle Raider Horace “Sally” Crouch. Details at 843-884-2727 or patriotspoint.org.
Details: 7 p.m. on USS Yorktown, at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant. (Site open 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. daily, with parking $5, and always with free admission for active duty military in uniform.)
‘Free Show Friday’ welcomes Josh Phillips
“Free Show Friday” concerts showcase up-and-coming country artists – 9 p.m. weekly, including Josh Phillips on April 21, the Davisson Brothers April 28, Old Southern May 5, Riley Green May 12, and Jobe Fortner May 19. Details at 843-903-2628 (BOAT) or boathousemb.com.
Details: At The Boathouse Waterway Bar & Grill, 201 Fantasy Harbour Blvd., along Intracoastal Waterway, west of Myrtle Beach, off U.S. 501, next to Clarion Hotel. No cover charge.
Comments