Nightlife calendar for the Myrtle Beach area

Friday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Who’s Beach is it Anyway? 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Miracle Max and the Pet Monsters, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Joe’s On Call and Backfire, 6 p.m. $11-$15. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Marsha Morgan Duo, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, The Mullets, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Gray Sky Revival, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Saturday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Carolina Improv
10177 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Menage-A-Prov Improv Show, 7:30 p.m. 843-272-4242.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 16th anniversary party, pig picking at 7 p.m., giveaways at 9 p.m., 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Sunburst Radio, 8 p.m. 843-651-0664.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Dirty Heads, 7 p.m. $25-$55. 843-272-3000.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. and Seth Thomas Project, 9 p.m. 843-234-3174.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Eddie Bush and The Mayhem, 9 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Salt Water Creek
4660 U.S. 17, Murrells Inlet, Doug Fankhauser, 6 p.m. 843-357-2433.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Atwater, 8 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Sunday
Bonfire — A Smokin’ Taqueria
951 Second Ave., Conway, Creampuffs and Bourbon, 3 p.m. 843-488-4227.
Pawleys Island Tavern
10635 Ocean Highway, Pawleys Island, Maxfest, 2 p.m. No cover. 843-237-8465.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Throwing Peanuts At Monkeys, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Monday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Lost Remote, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Tuesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 2 and 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
McFadden’s Sports Pub
1911 S.C. 544, Conway, DJ Karaoke, 8 p.m. 843-234-3174.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Josh Brannon Duo, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Wednesday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with James, 8:30 p.m. 843-293-3558.
La Belle Amie Vineyard
1120 Saint Joseph Road, Little River, Wine Wednesdays, Noon. 843-399-9463.
McCann’s Pub and Eatery
4700 U.S. 17 Bypass S., Myrtle Beach, Jerry Edwards and Avatar Blue in Concert, 7 p.m. No cover.
Mulligan’s Sports Bar & Restaurant
1359 U.S. 17, Little River, Karaoke with Cheryl Z, 6 p.m. No cover. 843-249-7145.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach,Thunder and Light, 1 p.m. and Time Warp, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Matt Parker and the Deacons, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
Thursday
Broadway at the Beach — Legends in Concert Theater
2925 Hollywood Drive, Myrtle Beach, Legends in Concert, 8 p.m. $13.95-$48.95. 843-238-7827.
Danny Lee’s Place
4501 Socastee Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, Karaoke with Jay, 9 p.m. 843-293-3558.
House of Blues
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Hunter Hayes, 7 p.m. $35-$70. 843-272-3000.
House of Blues deck
4640 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, Bangarang, 7 p.m. No cover. 843-272-3000.
The Calvin Gilmore Theater
8901 N. Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach, The Carolina Opry Show, 7 p.m. 843-913-4000.
Wahoo’s Fish House
3993 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet, Gray Sky Revival, 6:30 p.m. 843-651-5800.
