Bevy of festivals to shower Strand for rest of April

A shower of festivals and celebrations has made the forecast for the rest of April, with Passover and Easter in the rear-view mirror, and Earth Day this Saturday.
Many events are outside, which for this weekend, include the eighth annual Loris Spring Festival & Outdoor Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday across downtown Loris, and the “River Walk and Paddle for the Waccamaw,” with the Waccamaw Riverkeeper/Winyah Rivers Foundation, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday from the Conway Riverwalk to Conway Marina.
Anyone hunkering for a view of the heavens also might like to open his or her eyes wide open for free telescope viewing, as part of the fifth annual “N.C. Statewide Star Party,” 7 p.m. Saturday at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. The night starts with a “From Earth to the Universe” Sky Theater program.
Take view, too, of this sampling of things to do:
Outings keep spring, Earth Day in mind
▪ Eighth annual Loris Spring Festival & Outdoor Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday across downtown Loris – including McLeod Loris Fitness Challenge at Center for Health & Fitness, 3207 Casey St., with 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. ($25 advance or $30 on site, 7-7:45 a.m.) and 1 Mile Fun Run at 8:10 a.m. ($5 individual or $10 family); “Duck Meat Calling Competition” at 1 p.m. (register 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.); and classic car cruise-in, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 843-756-6030 or www.lorischamber.com/loris-spring-festival---outdoor-expo.html.
▪ “River Walk and Paddle for the Waccamaw,” with Waccamaw Riverkeeper/Winyah Rivers Foundation, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday from Conway Riverwalk to Conway Marina, on Elm Street, downtown (free kayaks to borrow – first come, first served). 843-349-4007 or www.winyahrivers.org.
▪ Next two Saturdays at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River, just west of North Myrtle Beach Middle School, noon-5 p.m.: “April Music Fest” on April 22, for $8, and “Oldies Music Saturday” April 29 ($5). Also, bring two canned/dry-good items for area food banks and receive $3 discount. 843-399-9463 or labelleamie.com.
▪ Spring “Art in Common” Arts & Crafts Festival by Seacoast Artists Gallery – based at 3032 Nevers St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common – 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29-30 in city’s Valor Memorial Garden, across street. Free. 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
▪ 10th annual “Earth Day Music Fest” for The Wellness Council for South Carolina, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 – also with “Diabetes 5K” at 8 a.m. – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. 843-995-3199 or wellnesscouncilsc.org.
▪ Annual “Spring Tide: A Day for the Inlet,” April 30, by Murrells Inlet 2020 preservation group, with local cleanup day: Meet 9:30 a.m. at Morse Park Landing, on south end of U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, then work until noon, and participants reconvene nearby at Hot Fish Club for live music and festivities, 12:30-4 p.m., including “Best Damn Chowder Cook-Off.” until 3 p.m. 843-357-2007 or www.murrellsinletsc.com.
Fundraisers take off on foot, water, wheels
▪ Seventh annual “Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser,” 10 a.m. Saturday, benefiting, and from, Horry County Disabilities and Special Needs headquarters, 250 Victory Lane, Conway. Register 8:30 a.m.: $20 rider, $10 passenger. Cars also welcome. 843-349-7237 or www.hcdsn.org.
▪ “Relay for Life,” for American Cancer Society, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. 800-227-2345 or www.relayforlife.org/mbsc.
▪ Ninth annual “Dragon Boat Festival,” for Ground Zero of Myrtle Beach, ministry to teens, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 in Myrtle Beach’s Grand Park, on Farrow Parkway, across from The Market Common. Free to see races. 843-945-9440 or www.gzdragonboat.com.
▪ “March for Babies,” for March of Dimes Foundation, 9 a.m. April 29 at TicketReturn.Com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, at Robert M. Grissom Parkway. www.marchforbabies.org/EventInfo/?EventID=18182.
▪ Seventh annual Socastee Heritage Festival, for Socastee Heritage Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29 on Dick Pond Road, between Socastee Boulevard (S.C. 707) and Forestbrook Road, by swing bridge – around corner from Socastee High and Elementary schools. Free. Also, Hot Rod Promotions car show (843-503-8245), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for $20 registration, and free to see. 843-900-0205 or socasteehf.com.
Dine out, make difference for charities
▪ All-you-can-eat breakfast for Dress for Babies – which relays new and gently used clothing for infants through age 1, as well as baby blankets and diapers, to local needy families – 8 a.m.-noon Sunday at The Beaver Bar, 3534 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet. $5. 843-465-0291.
▪ Myrtle Beach Area Hospitality Association’s 11th annual “Trio Dinner” – for scholarship funds in hospitality and culinary education, 6:30 p.m. Monday at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North. $25 student, $85 individual, or $160 couple. 843-626-9668 or www.triodinner.org.
▪ Ninth annual “Tastes at Pawleys,” benefiting Father Pat’s Lunch Kitchen, 4-7 p.m. April 30 at Precious Blood of Christ Catholic Church, 1633 Waverly Road, Pawleys Island. Admission $4 advance ages 13 and older ($5 at door), and free ages 12 and younger. Food tickets sold in $1 increments. 843-237-3428 or www.pbocchurch.com.
Brunswick County events include benefits
▪ “Woodsong Porch and Art Stroll,” for Woodsong Scholarship for Construction Industry Careers at Brunswick Community College, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in Village of Woodsong, 529 Sylvan St., Shallotte, N.C., including 25 Sunset River Marketplace artists, and wine and beer tastings from Petrea Imports and Check Six Brewery. $5. www.woodsongporchandartstroll.com.
▪ Free telescope viewing, as part of fifth annual “N.C. Statewide Star Party,” 7 p.m. Saturday, starting with “From Earth to the Universe” Sky Theater program, at Ingram Planetarium, 7625 High Market St., Sunset Beach, N.C. 910-575-0033 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ “5K Race for the Planet” benefit, 8 a.m. Sunday at N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, off U.S. 421, just south of Kure Beach. $35 through Saturday, or $40 at 7 a.m. on race day. 910-772-0500 or www.ncaquariums.com/fort-fisher-special-events.
▪ “NatureFest,” 7 a.m.-noon April 29 across downtown Southport, N.C., including Trinity Methodist Church, 209 E. Nash St., and Franklin Square Park. Free admission; fees for field trips. 910-290-6802 or cityofsouthport.com.
▪ “Wine Fest,” in “Venetian Magic” theme, for Ocean Isle Museum Foundation, 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 29 at Museum of Coastal Carolina, 21 E. Second St., Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. $50. 910-579-1016 or museumplanetarium.org.
▪ Old Bridge Preservation Society’s fifth Annual Strawberry and Wine Festival benefit, including Mike’s Garage Band, noon-5 p.m. April 30 in Sunset Beach Town Park, on Sunset Boulevard, for $5. 910-579-9021 or www.oldbridgepreservationsociety.org.
Gas tank full for these pastimes
▪ Car show with Myrtle Beach Car Club (843-742-9802 or www.myrtlebeachcarclub.com), 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2105 U.S. 501, Conway, across from Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Free. 843-347-4914.
▪ Triad Miata Club’s 11th annual “Miatas At Myrtle Beach” – benefiting Children’s Home Society of North Carolina – April 27-30 at Ocean Dunes Resort & Villas, 201 75th Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, including “Car Show in the Clouds” atop hotel, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m and 3-5:30 p.m. April 28, with registration $30 per car. 336-869-7734 or www.miatasatmyrtlebeach.org.
▪ National African American RV’ers Association Eastern Region 17th annual RV Rally, May 4-7 – with members arriving as early as April 30 to help with preparations – at Lakewood Camping Resort, 901 S. Kings Highway, between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach, about a mile north of S.C. 544. 703-402-2817, www.naarva.com/eastern, or email elainestandifer@hotmail.com.
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
