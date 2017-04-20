Sun rises for singing gospel week, sets for movie fest | Best Bets

OPENS MONDAY | 04.24-04.29
17th annual ‘Singing in the Sun’ spans six nights
The 17th annual “Singing in the Sun” Christian music extravaganza will stretch across six nights, with most concerts at 6:30 p.m., Monday-April 29 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center, at Oak Street and 21st Avenue North, with this main lineup:
▪ Monday – Opening night 7 p.m., with the Hoppers, Talleys, Ivan Parker, Karen Peck & New River, the Whisnants, and Allen Family ($20 general admission for this show only).
▪ Tuesday – The Hoppers, Guy Penrod, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Jim Brady Trio, HighRoad, and David Jeremiah, speaker.
▪ Wednesday – Ivan Parker, Mark Trammel Quartet, the Talleys, Primitive Quartet, the Browders, and C.T. Townsend, speaker.
▪ April 27 – Triumphant Quartet, Brian Free and Assurance, Gold City, the Whisnants, Erwins, and Herb Reavis, speaker.
▪ April 28 – Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, Greater Vision, the Martins, Tribute Quartet, the Guardians, and Robert Jeffress, speaker.
▪ April 29 – Jason Crabb, Booth Brothers, Karen Peck and New River, the Harvesters, Emily Ann Roberts, and Jon Bowman, speaker.
Tickets nightly, Tuesday-April 29, for ages 13 and older are $21 general admission and $26-$29 reserved, with multi-night ticket discounts of $5, $7 and $10 for three, four and five-night packages, respectively. Free for ages 12 and younger. Details at 888-238-6858 or www.abrahamproductions.net/singing_in_the_sun.php.
Also, HighRoad will give a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 200 U.S. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach, at Sixth Avenue South. Details on this show at 843-249-2448 or www.fbcnmb.com, and www.highroadmusic.com.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY | 04.21-04.22
Myrtle Beach International Film Fest hits home stretch
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, through Saturday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, rolls for two more packed, final days. $10 per film block, or $50 for all-access pass. Details at 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com:
FRIDAY
▪ Noon-2 p.m. – “#Selfie,” from Germany (7 minutes); and “Restoring Tomorrow” (76).
▪ 2:30-4:30 p.m. – “A Spot in the Sky” (10); “Christ/el,” Germany (9); “Foxglove,” Ireland (11); and “Longing for a Kiss,” Germany (87).
▪ 5-7 p.m. – “Jimbo,” United Kingdom (18); and “Family Possessions” (110).
▪ 7:30-9:30 p.m. – “Photobomb” (5); “Eulogilia” (11); and “First Round Down,” Canada (96).
▪ 9:45 p.m. – Ale and beer from New South Brewery of Myrtle Beach, and food, at The Brass Tap, nearby at 3090 DeVille St.
SATURDAY
▪ Noon-2 p.m. – “The Trails and Tribulations of Ending It All” (5); “The Gullah Project” (7); “The Book Artist,” Germany (6); “Shala,” Brazil (11); and “Train to Adulthood,” Hungary (80).
▪ 2:30-4:30 p.m. – “The Peach Man” (6); “Feinkost (Fine Food),” Germany (14); and “New Chefs on the Block” (95).
▪ 5-7 p.m. – “The Cost of Living,” Israel (10); “Crab Trap” (25); “Rose’s Turn” (16); “Turtleface” (24); and “Pitter Patter Goes My Heart,” Germany and Austria (22).
▪ 7:30-9:30 p.m. – Scooter Accident,” Germany (5); “Wolf of Vengeance,” Japan (4); “The Telegram Man,” Australia (14); “Split Ticket” (20); “Hot Set” (17); Hi-Glow Retro” (14); and “Sengatan,” Australia and Indonesia (11).
▪ 9:45 p.m. – Awards ceremony, in theater, then after-party, next door at Co Sushi (cash bar).
SATURDAY | 04.22
Haeck entertains for South by Southeast Music Feast
A final South by Southeast Music Feast – benefiting local school music programs – for this school year will welcome Matt Haeck & Band, whose latest album includes collaborations with Critter Fuqua of Old Crow Medicine Show, Paul Defiglia of the Avett Brothers, and Elizabeth Cook.
See Hauck and crew on Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m., a pot-luck dinner at 6:30, and the concert at 7:30 p.m., at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, 851 Broadway St., in downtown Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $20 advance or $25 at door.
The Nouveaux Honkies will give the next concert, Sept. 30.
Details at 843-251-6402 or southbysoutheast.org.
SUNDAY | 04.23
‘Waves of the Future’ rolls into Gilmore Theater
Chicora Rotary Club’s fifth annual “Waves of the Future: Rotary’s Celebration of Horry County Schools” will benefit fine arts programs in Horry County Schools, and local and international Rotary projects such as polio eradication.
The student showcase is 4 p.m. Sunday at Calvin Gilmore Theater, on U.S. 17 Business at U.S. 17, on northern tip of Myrtle Beach. Tickets are $19.95, $24.95 or $34.95 ages 17 and older; and $9.95 and $14.95 seats are available in first two tiers for children. Also, every paid ticket to “Waves of the Future” will include a non-transferable voucher to attend a performance of “The Carolina Opry” or “Time Warp” – up to $49.40 retail value – for any performance, April 17-29.
Details at 843-913-4000 or chicorarotary.org/waves-of-the-future/.
SUNDAY, TUESDAY | 04.23, 04.25
Sites bustle with juried exhibits, ‘Wash Day,’ ‘ArtFields’
▪ Juried shows at Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon P. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach – open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays – Horry-Georgetown High Schools’ 18th annual Juried Exhibition, opening with reception 1-3 p.m. Sunday, and going through May 21; and 20th annual Waccamaw Arts & Crafts Guild’s 20th annual Juried Show, May 2-June 1. Free. 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org, and www.wacg.org.
▪ At Horry County Museum’s L.W. Paul Living History Farm, 2279 Harris Shortcut Road, at U.S. 701, north of Conway, open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays: “Wash Day,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday; and “Sawmill Saturday,” 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29. Free. 843-365-3596 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
▪ Fifth annual “ArtFields” festival and competition, Friday-April 29 across Lake City, in southern Florence County, on U.S. 52, accessed from U.S. 378, about 45 miles west from Conway and about 20 miles north of Kingstree. Free to see. 843-374-0180 or www.artfieldssc.org.
