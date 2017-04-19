Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 20

Film fest rolls through Saturday at Grand 14
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, through Saturday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, continues with this slate on Thursday. $10 per film block, or $50 for all-access pass. Details at 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com:
▪ 2-4 p.m. – “One Shot” (9 minutes); “Father” (10) and “Ellen Infinity” (16), both from Canada; “Drinking Up the Sea,” Switzerland (16); “The Perfect Day,” Spain (12); “Mikelis,” Germany (15); “Rough Waters” (7); and “Burn Out,” Belgium (22).
▪ 4:15-5:15 p.m. – Filmmakers’ open-panel discussion.
▪ 5:30-7:30 p.m. – “Our Wonderful Nature: The Common Chameleon,” Germany (4); “Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket” (92).
▪ 8-10 p.m. – “Shattered” (5); “The Visit” (13); “Once Always,” Germany (20); “Tata,” Serbia (25); “ROPEd,” Canada (18); and “Hilde,” Germany and Austria (21).
▪ 10 p.m. – Pizza, and tea or soft drinks (cash bar available) at Ultimate California Pizza, across DeVille Street.
Art reception, ‘POP 101’ concert at CCU
The arts span Coastal Carolina University’s main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Details at 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts:
▪ “Take It to the Limit: POP 101 Presents the Songs of the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Wheelwright Auditorium. $7.
▪ “Celebrations,” with various showcases on stage per date – with theater, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and with dancing, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday – in Edwards Recital Hall. $7.
▪ Reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday for “Portfolios I: Senior Exhibition Graphic Design,” an exhibit by graduating seniors with majors in graphic design, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Friday, in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College building. Free. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Deadline nears for ‘Tea and Mystery’ reservations
The reservation deadline is Thursday for a “Tea and Mystery” outing with three local authors – Bella Fayre, Nancy Engle and Carole O'Neill – 10 a.m. Friday. Call 843-651-3071.
Details: IYQ Tea Room, 2520 U.S. 17 Business S., Garden City Beach, in Oasis Plaza.
‘Madame Melville’ at Brunswick Little Theatre
“Madame Melville,” a play set in Paris, with mature subject matter, opens for two weekends through April 30: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Details at 910-447-2586 or brunswicklittletheatre.com.
Details: At Brunswick Little Theatre, 8068 River Road S.E., Southport, N.C. $20, and $12 students with ID.
