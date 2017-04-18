Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 19

HTC ‘Green Fair’ at Conway store
HTC’s eighth annual Green Fair and National Earth Day celebration will include collections of telephone directories, cell phones and any kind of used electronic devices for recycling, as well as on-site shredding of sensitive documents, all for free. Details at 843-369-8498 or www.htcinc.net/HTC-Green-Fair.
Details: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at HTC’s store at 2201 U.S. 501, Conway, across from Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
First full day for film fest at Grand 14
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival, through Saturday at the Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach, gets into full gear Wednesday. $10 per film block, or $50 for all-access pass. Details at 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com:
▪ 4-6 p.m. – “Please Remain Seated” (7 minutes); “The Mother” (11); “The Alan Dimension” (9); “Relish Our Dogs” (5); “Spark” (20); “Beneath the Crown” (19); “For Your Own Safety,” from Germany (15); and “Like Wolves,” Switzerland (20).
▪ 6:30-8:30 p.m. – “My Bakery Blossom,” Germany (14), “Bubbles” (13); and “6 Love Stories” (80).
▪ 8:45-9:45 p.m. – Barbecue dinner and sweat tea from Little Pigs Bar-B-Q of Myrtle Beach, in lobby, for ticket and pass holders.
▪ 10 p.m.-midnight – “Pine Velvet Valley,” Belgium, United Kingdom and Italy (5); “Last Call Lenny” (12); and “The Gun Was Loaded, Stupid!” (96).
‘Night in Italy’ dinner at Murrells Inlet VFW
“A Night in Italy” spaghetti dinner, with entertainment by Hutch Ford, paying tribute to such icons as Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, is open to the public. Details at 843-651-6900.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10420, 4359 U.S. 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet. $10 advance or $12 at door.
Improv troupe laughs it up with show lineup
Carolina Improv Company, at Uptown Theater, by Bass Pro Shops in Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 an S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres, rotates a slew of shows at 7:30 p.m. Details at 843-272-4242:
▪ “Whose Beach Is It Anyway?” family friendly show, Wednesday, Friday, and April 28, for $15 ages 13 and older ($13.75 advance at www.carolinaimprov.com) and $13 ages 4-11.
▪ Adult shows “Menage-A-Prov,” Friday, and “Whose Night Out Is It Anyway?” April 29 – each $13.75 advance online or $15 at door.
CCU host for ‘Celebrations,’ student exhibit
Coastal Carolina University’s main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway, has two special events:
▪ “Celebrations,” with various showcases on stage per date – with theater, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, and with dancing, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday – in Edwards Recital Hall. $7. 843-349-2787 (ARTS) or www.coastal.edu/culturalarts.
▪ “Portfolios I: Senior Exhibition Graphic Design,” an exhibit by graduating seniors with majors in graphic design, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily through Friday, in Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College building, also with reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Free. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Documentaries every Wednesday at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup: “Transforming the Grand Strand: Hurricane Hazel, 1954-2004” April 19, and “Myrtle Beach Memories” April 26..Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Join weekly cruise-in at Conway eatery
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
