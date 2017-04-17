Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 18

Museum begins monthly series for adults
On the third Tuesday monthly, adults are invited to a program and lecture on local history and a classic Hollywood movie..Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: 1 p.m. at Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
‘Der Sandmann’ provides prelude to film fest
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival has one more pre-screening, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday with “Der Sandmann,” from 2011 and Switzerland, before going full throttle with 61 films, Wednesday-Saturday. Details at 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com, and from host venue, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com/grand-14/4579702583
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. $10 per two-hour film block, or $50 all-access pass for week.
‘Space!’ takes off for concert band’s gig
The Pawleys Island Concert Band presents its 13th Annual Spring Pops Concert – in a “Space!” theme, with such tunes as Frank Sinatra’s “Fly with Me,” and “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” music. Details at 843-274-5991 or www.pawleysislandconcertband.org.
Details: 7 p.m. at Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Highway (U.S. 17). Free.
Comedy clubs book week with headliners
Check out a comedian, with shows nightly:
▪ At Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach: Chris Monty, 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with Quinton Greene and Herb McCandless Jr. opening; and McCandless and Michael Bairefoot in comedy hypnosis and magic show for all ages, 6 p.m. Friday. Each $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach: Carl Michael magic, 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 p.m. Friday for $19.99 ages 13 and older, otherwise $9.99; Jamie Morgan, 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, for $15; and Ricky Reyes, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, for $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Comments