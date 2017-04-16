Once a trio, Saltwater Chamber Orchestra strengthens through strings

This new group won’t string anyone along. The Saltwater Chamber Orchestra, through support from the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Coastal Carolina University, is growing, and Grand Strand and partial-year residents who play string instruments are welcome.
Rehearsals are 1:30-3 p.m. Fridays at the CCU Myrtle Beach Education Center, at 79th Avenue North and U.S. 17. Judy Niles, one of the co-founders and a violinist, fielded inquiries about this assemblage still in its infancy. For more details, call her at 843-213-1546.
Q: How did this musical initiative emerge from two violinists and a cellist who met through the choir at First Presbyterian Church in Myrtle Beach?
A: Two of the three snowbirds involved met because of playing in church services for different music groups. Contact was made, and it was discovered that both had played in a symphony orchestra in New York state. A friendship was renewed, and weekly duet playing took place. It was discovered the next year that another choir snowbird from Michigan was a cellist, and we became the Snowbird Trio, playing at various senior living communities and putting on a benefit concert for Carolina Winds each year.
Thinking there must be other string players in the Myrtle Beach area who would enjoy playing with us, we approached the leadership of the OLLI program at CCU to see if we could form a chamber music club, and information was included in the winter catalog. ... Through performances at various OLLI events, churches and retirement centers, our ensemble has grown to 14.
Q: How did welcoming some new players make the group’s debut, free concert on March 24 more memorable, and a foundation on which to build?
A: We added a bass, two cellos and two violas for that performance. We had developed an audience for our Snowbird – later Saltwater – Trio performances and from friends and family. The name change resulted from one of us becoming a resident of Myrtle Beach. ... CCU OLLI folks were very pleased and excited that we had to keep adding chairs to accommodate our audience. Since the concert, we have added three violins.
Q: In orchestra instruments, what similarities and differences are distinct among violin, viola, cello and bass?
A: All of the string instruments, excluding the harp, have four strings, and the three upper string instruments are tuned in 5ths. The string bass is tuned in 4ths. Interestingly the bass has the same note name strings as the violin, only placed in the opposite direction and two octaves lower. Violin strings low to high G, D, A and E, and bass low to high E, A, D and G. Violas and cellos have the same strings, but the cello is an octave lower; low to high C, G, D and A. Violins use treble clef, viola alto clef, and cello and bass the bass clef. All are played by bowing or sometimes when indicated by the music, plucked. (pizzicato).
String orchestra parts are similar to a chorus,with 1st violin, 2nd violin, viola, cello and bass covering the voices. Bass is an octave lower than cello.
Q: Thomas Jefferson was known for his love of music and playing the violin. Typically, how do string players gravitate toward a particular instrument in the mix?
A: String players tend to gravitate to a certain instrument because of sound, size, or having heard of it and deciding that is the one they want. They also might be asked by the school music teacher to play a specific string instrument based on size and agility and need for the school orchestra instrumentation. If it is a good fit, they will stay with that choice. ...
These instruments all fit in a solo or ensemble setting, for classical or popular music, folk tunes or jazz. Our group plays in all genres, such as Bach “Brandenburg Concertos,” Mozart suites and early symphonies, Vivaldi concertos, Handel suites, Broadway show tunes, fiddle tunes, and sacred and contemporary music.
Q: How have string instruments through centuries stayed such a strong link in keeping classical masterpieces alive?
A: They offer so much variety in tone production, technique and musical creativity. The string choir covers many octaves and various tone producing techniques that are soothing to the ear of the listener and expressive for the player. ... We hope that good school orchestra programs will serve as feeders to our orchestras, which we love to perform in and listen to.
Q: What benchmarks are needed to join the Saltwater Chamber Orchestra?
A: We ask that players have a working relationship with their instrument, can read music, and are comfortable playing at the high school level or above. Our goal is to welcome all who want to play together for enjoyment and enrichment.
Future concerts will be held at CCU’s Myrtle Beach site, as well as retirement homes, coffee shops and art shows – any venue wanting us to play.
Contact Steve Palisin at 843-444-1764.
