Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 17

Film fest opens with pair of pre-screenings
The 12th annual Myrtle Beach International Film Festival opens with two pre-screenings, each 6-8 p.m., before going full throttle with 61 films, Wednesday-Saturday. Details at 843-497-0220 or myrtlebeachfilmfestival.com, and from host venue, 843-282-0550 or www.stonetheatres.com/grand-14/4579702583
▪ Monday – “My Sweet Misery,” from 2009 (107 minutes) – and shot in Myrtle Beach – with question-and-after session afterward with Matthew Jordan, the writer, director and producer – and Myrtle Beach native – nearby at Tupelo Honey Cafe.
▪ Tuesday – “Der Sandmann,” from 2011, Switzerland (88 minutes).
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at DeVille and Reed streets, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. $10 per two-hour film block, or $50 all-access pass for week.
Camellia group gathers, talks propagation
The Grand Strand Camellia Society will meet, with plans to discuss camellia propagation methods. Details at 843-995-1256.
Details: 4:30 p.m. at Georgetown County Library Waccamaw Neck branch, 41 St. Paul Place, Litchfield Beach, off Willbrook Boulevard.
Seacoast gallery spring show, sale in final days
Seacoast Artists Gallery’s 14th annual Spring “Member Show and Sale” lasts through Tuesday. Details at 843-232-7009 or www.seacoastartistsguild.com.
Details: At gallery, 3032 Nevers St., Myrtle Beach, in The Market Common – open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
One more week for ‘Portfolios 1’ student exhibit
“Portfolios I: Senior Exhibition Graphic Design,” an exhibit by graduating seniors with majors in graphic design, continues through Friday, also with a reception, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Details at 843-349-6454 (call to arrange up-close parking for anyone with a disability or mobility matter) or www.coastal.edu/gallery.
Details: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Coastal Carolina University Rebecca Randall Bryan Art Gallery, in Edwards College building, on main campus, accessed from U.S. 501 or S.C. 544 in Conway. Free.
Family Kingdom open every day this week
Head out to a seaside amusement park, with this schedule for the week: 1-8 p.m. Monday-April 22, and 1-6 p.m. April 23. Details at 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Details: At Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free admission, and wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride.
