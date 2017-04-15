Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 16

Get outside for art in park, egg hunt
▪ Waccamaw Arts and Crafts Guild’s 45th annual “Art in the Park” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Myrtle Beach’s Chapin Park, at 14th Avenue North and Kings Highway. Free admission. 843-446-3830 or www.artsyparksy.com.
▪ Easter Egg Hunt, 12:30 p.m. at The Well by the Sea Church, 211 Forestbrook Road, in Forestbrook community. 843-236-8852.
Fair concludes with food drive, ‘Family Fun Day’
The Horry County Fair concludes with “Family Fun Day,” including a canned food drive: Bring donations of goods for food bank, for discount of $2 adult, $1 child, on admission. Details at 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
Details: Open noon, at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. Regular admission (not including rides) $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger.
Museum exhibit ends with artist-led tours
On this final day for “Stitchin’ and Pullin’ – Painted Illustrations by Cozbi Cabbera,” the artist will lead 45-minute tours at 1:30 anmd 2:45 p.m. Also, “Gee’s Bend: From Quilts to Prints,” and “The Fabric of Our Collection” continue through April 23. Details at 843-238-2510 or myrtlebeachartmuseum.org.
Details: At Franklin G. Burroughs-Simeon B. Chapin Art Museum, 3100 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, open 1-4 p.m. Sundays and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Free.
Family Kingdom open daily for next week
Head out to a seaside amusement park, with this schedule for the next week: 1 p.m.-midnight Sunday, 1-8 p.m. Monday-April 22, and 1-6 p.m. April 23. Details at 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Details: At Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach. Free admission, and wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride.
Melancon to play SBB in Murrells Inlet
Rod Melancon, an American roots artist whose “Redhead” will be the first single from his “Southern Gothic” album, coming out June 16, will perform. Details at 843-651-7960 or www.suckbangblow.com, and www.rodmelancon.com
Details: 2-6 p.m. at Suck Bang Blow, 3393 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet.
‘The Subject Was Roses’ takes final bow
“The Subject Was Roses” has reached the end of its three-week run. Details at 877-287-8587 (ATS-TKTS) or www.atlanticstage.com.
Details: 3 p.m. at Atlantic Stage, a Myrtle Beach Mall, at U.S. 17 and S.C. 22, near Briarcliffe Acres. $27.50 general admission; $22.50 ages 55 and older, as well as educators and military; and $17.50 students, including CCU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute members.
‘Hello, Dolly!’ dances into flashback movie series
“Flashback Cinema” plays at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, with “Hello, Dolly!” – from 1969 – on April 16 and 19; “An Affair to Remember” (April 23 and 26), “Double Indemnity” (April 30 and May 3); “The Breakfast Club” (May 7 and 10); and “The Sound of Music” (May 14 and 17) . Details 843-282-0550 or www.flashbackcinema.net.
Details: At Grand 14 Cinema, at The Market Common in Myrtle Beach. Each at regular movie prices.
State parks open every day, including Easter
Both local state parks are open every day of the year – including Easter – 6 a.m.-10 p.m. daily through summer – for walks, bicycling and nature and bird watching,with same admission for both parks: $5 ages 16 and older, $3.25 S.C. seniors, $3 ages 6-15, and free ages 5 and younger.
▪ Myrtle Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 Business, along south city line, across from Seagate Village. 843-238-5325 or www.myrtlebeachsp.com.
▪ Huntington Beach State Park, on U.S. 17 between Murrells Inlet and Litchfield Beach, across from Brookgreen Gardens. 843 237-4440 or www.southcarolinaparks.com.
