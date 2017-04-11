Things to do in the Myrtle Beach area on April 12

Join ‘Daylilies 101’ at C.B. Berry Rec Center
The Rotary Club of Little River welcomes the public to a “Daylilies 101” presentation, with Heidi Douglas, from Browns Ferry Gardens, northwest of Georgetown (843-546-6419 or www.brownsferrygardens.com). Details from host venue at 843-249-4157.
Details: 12:30 p.m. at Horry County Parks and Recreation’s C.B. Berry Recreation Center, 2250 S.C. 179, Little River, just east of U.S. 17 and near N.C. line. Free.
Documentaries every Wednesday at museum
See a documentary at 1 p.m. every Wednesday, with this lineup: “The History of Aynor, South Carolina” on April 12, “Transforming the Grand Strand: Hurricane Hazel, 1954-2004” April 19, and “Myrtle Beach Memories” April 26..Details at 843-915-5320 or www.horrycountymuseum.org.
Details: At Horry County Museum, 805 Main St., Conway, open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, with free admission.
Amuse yourself at county fair, Family Kingdom
▪ Horry County Fair, daily through Sunday – open 2-11 p.m. and including “Senior Citizen Day” on Wednesday with free admission for ages 65 and older – at Myrtle Beach Speedway, 455 Hospitality Lane, across from Tanger Outlets, off U.S. 501, north of Myrtle Beach, just past S.C. 31. Regular daily admission (not including rides) $5 ages 12 and older; $3 ages 5-11, 65 and older, and anyone with military ID; and free ages 4 and younger. 843-236-0500 or www.myrtlebeachspeedway.com/hcfair/.
▪ Opening week at Family Kingdom Amusement Park, 300 S. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach, including 1-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Free admission, and wristbands – not including go-carts, zip lines and trampoline – are $27.95 plus tax (or $16.10 total for local residents with ID, sold only in the office under Swamp Fox roller coaster), and individual ride tickets cost $1.15 plus tax each, with 2-5 tickets needed per ride. 843-626-3447 or www.familykingdomfun.com.
Shop monthly book sale at Surfside Library
The Friends of the Surfside Beach Library has a book sale on the second Wednesday monthly. Details at 843-238-5869 for Friends group, or from library at 843-205-5280 or www.hcml.org.
Details: 4-6 p.m. (open at 3:30 for Friends members) at Horry County Memorial Library Surfside Beach branch, 410 Surfside Drive.
Georgetown County lines up Easter egg hunts
Georgetown County Parks and Recreation has Easter egg hunts for ages 5-12, each 5:30 p.m. Details at 843-545-3275 or www.georgetowncountysc.org/parks/programs.html:
▪ Wednesday at Beck Recreation Center, 2030 Church Street, Georgetown.
▪ Thursday at Murrells Inlet Community Center, 4450 Murrells Inlet Road.
Comedy clubs fill rest of week with headliners
Various comedians take turns, with shows nightly:
▪ At Comedy Cabana, 9588 N. Kings Highway, just north of Myrtle Beach: Sonya White, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, and 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, with Jesse Jones and Cooter Douglas opening; and Herb McCandless Jr. and Michael Bairefoot in comedy hypnosis and magic show for all ages, 6 p.m. Fridays through April 20. Each $15 or $17.50. 843-449-4242 or comedycabana.com.
▪ At Carolina Comedy Club, at Broadway at the Beach’s Celebrity Square, off 29th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach: James Yon, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday, and 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday), for $15; Carl Michael magic, 6 p.m. Friday for $19.99 ages 13 and older, otherwise $9.99; and Jamie Morgan, 8 p.m. Sunday, for $15. 843-839-2565 or www.carolinacomedyclub.com.
Join weekly cruise-in at Conway eatery
Hot Rod Promotions has a cruise-in every Wednesday, for all cars. Details at 843-503-8245.
Details: 5-8 p.m. at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries, 2246 U.S. 501 E., Conway, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement. Free.
